Daquan J. Jolly, 26, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, involving 1-15 grams of cocaine and 1-15 grams of MDMA; one count of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.