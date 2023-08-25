BLOOMINGTON — A 55-year-old Bloomington man facing charges related to a stabbing incident had his bond set Friday.
Lesley W. Crites' bond was set at $250,000, with 10% and fees needed to apply for release from the McLean County jail.
Crites was charged Aug. 19 with domestic battery causing bodily harm, with four or more prior convictions (Class 2 felony).
According to court documents, at about 3 a.m. Aug. 19, Crites entered the Bloomington residence of a former partner and stabbed them with a knife.
Police responded and the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Crites was arrested at his residence in Bloomington.
Crites was previously convicted for domestic battery in McLean County in 1995, 1996, 1997 and 2021.
His arraignment is set for Sept. 8.