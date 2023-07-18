BLOOMINGTON — A 34-year-old Bloomington man is charged with a felony after police said he kicked an officer arresting him for trespassing.

Martavious C. Williams appeared in a Monday bond court hearing before Judge Sarah Duffy, who found probable cause to detain him.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said officers were called 3 p.m. Sunday to a reported disturbance at home on Valley View Circle. He said a resident asked officers to remove Williams from the residence.

Fredrick said Williams struggled with police trying to place him in a squad car and kicked an officer in the thigh.

Williams is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, plus misdemeanor offenses of obstructing an officer and criminal trespass to residence. Duffy set his bond at $3,000, with 10% to apply for release; she ordered him to have no contact with the Valley View Circle resident.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 28.

