BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was arrested late Wednesday after officers responded to a call about shots fired.
According to a Thursday press release from the Bloomington Police Department, Keyonta K. Hunter, 21, was arrested after police responded to the 300 block of Riley Drive and found evidence of shots fired.
Hunter was arrested on a charge of possession of firearm ammunition by a felon. A female suspect was also arrested for a misdemeanor charge.
No injuries were reported from this incident.