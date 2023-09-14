BLOOMINGTON — An 18-year-old Bloomington man was charged with possessing firearms this week following his felony conviction last year for bringing a gun to Bloomington High School while he was a student there.

Tayshaun T. Johnson appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause for his arrest. He is charged with two counts each of possession of firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and unlawful use of weapons (all Class 2 felonies).

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Merriman told the court that the McLean County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip regarding illegal possession and transportation of firearms. He said authorities obtained several videos showing Johnson possessing weapons.

In one video, Merriman said Johnson was seen firing a 9mm handgun three times into the air in a soccer field at Rabbit Hill and Six Points roads in Bloomington. The prosecutor said police later recovered two spent shell casings from that area.

In another video, Merriman said Johnson possessed a Glock handgun modified with a switch attachment, which enables the weapon to fire automatically while the trigger is pulled.

Merriman said Johnson was seen Tuesday entering an apartment building in the 700 block of Orlando Avenue. The prosecutor said that area was under surveillance, adding a different teenager had been injured in an Aug. 12 shooting on that same block.

Merriman said police obtained a search warrant for the apartment, where Johnson does not reside, early Wednesday morning. He said Johnson was found in a bedroom and the Glock was found in a closet.

Normal Police Department Spokesperson Brad Park said their Emergency Response Unit helped serve the search warrant, and Johnson was arrested without incident.

As of Thursday afternoon, Park said Johnson’s weapon possession charges do not appear to be related to the Aug. 12 shooting, but the investigation is still pending.

Judge Black set Johnson’s bond at $500,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered him not to possess any firearms, and appointed a public defender to his case. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 29.

Previously, Johnson was charged as an adult after police said they found a loaded 9mm gun in his backpack at Bloomington High School in November 2021. He pleaded guilty in April 2022 to a Class 3 felony charge of unlawful firearm possession, and was sentenced in June that year to 2½ years in custody of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice.

At the time of his sentencing, a judge credited him with 217 days already served in the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center.

