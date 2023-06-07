BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was arrested in Florida on charges related to the shooting of a 17-year-old female in May along East Empire Street.

Tovante Starnes, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of reckless misconduct that caused great bodily harm (Class 4 felonies).

Starnes was arrested at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Florida, on the related charges, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

He was apprehended in coordination with Normal Police Department's liaison with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The shooting took place May 11 in the 1800 block of East Empire Street in Bloomington, where a 17-year-old female sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a previously reported Pantagraph article, Sgt. Kiel Nowers of BPD's Community Engagement Unit said the incident occurred inside a hotel near the area.

"It is very unfortunate the victim of this incident will forever be marked by the pain and stress after being shot," Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington stated in the news release. "I'm glad we are able to bring the alleged offender before the court while in pursuit of justice for the victim and her family."

He continued, "I applaud the efforts of our patrol officers and detectives, Normal Police Department, the GLRFTF, and the Florida law enforcement agencies, along with BFD paramedics who were involved in the response and criminal investigation."

The circumstances behind this incident are still pending investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Jake Law at 309-434-2527 or jlaw@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org or by texting "BPDTIPS" to 847411.

