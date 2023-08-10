BLOOMINGTON — A 21-year-old Bloomington man has been arrested and charged with arson and burglary in connection with the July fire set at Hinthorn Chapel in Hudson.

Austin S. Waller faces one count each for arson and burglary, Class 1 felonies, and one count of criminal defacement of property, a Class 4 felony.

McLean County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jeff Kretlow confirmed Wednesday that Waller was a person of interest in their initial investigation. He said Waller was called to the sheriff's office on Tuesday for questioning.

Kretlow said that, after questioning, authorities believed they had enough evidence and arrested Waller.

Waller's bond was set at $350,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $35,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

His next court date in this matter is at 9 a.m. Aug. 25.

