BLOOMINGTON — A California man is wanted on a McLean County arrest warrant after he was convicted of trafficking several pounds of cannabis.

Judge William Yoder has issued a no-bond warrant for Martin Bonilla Hernandez, 59, who did not appear for his jury trial last week.

Despite his absence, Bonilla Hernandez was found guilty Aug. 9 on an amended Class X felony charge of cannabis trafficking with more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. The original text of the charge accused him of trafficking more than 2,500 grams of cannabis.

A second Class X charge of unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver was dismissed.

The Pantagraph previously reported Bonilla Hernandez of Red Bluff, California, was arrested in October 2021 following a traffic stop on Interstate 55 in McLean County. Prosecutors said at the time he was found possessing 86 pounds of cannabis. Prosecutors added that Bonilla Hernandez told police he grew cannabis in California and was on the way to Ohio where he intended to sell it.

At an Aug. 3 pre-trial hearing, Yoder told Bonilla Hernandez he was required to be present for the jury trial and if he chose not to appear, the trial would be held in his absence.

Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Chikahisa said as of Monday, Aug. 14, the arrest warrant was still outstanding. He declined comment on the verdict.

Bonilla Hernandez also failed to appear for a motion hearing Aug. 7, when Yoder denied a defense motion to suppress evidence involving a police dog that was called to the traffic stop.

His attorney Andres Ybarra could not be reached for comment Monday.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

