NORMAL — Normal Police are investigating a shots fired incident from Friday night that took place near the businesses located at 616 W. Raab Rd. in Normal.
The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sgt. Rob Cherry confirmed Saturday that law enforcement recovered approximately 15 shell casings of 9 mm ammunition, but he said that there were no injuries reported.
Cherry said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535 or online at bit.ly/normalreporting.
