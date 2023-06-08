GRIDLEY — Chenoa police officials said five people were arrested early Thursday morning after attempting to flee from officers in Gridley.

Chenoa Police Department Chief Travis Cornwall said a CPD officer tried pulling over a vehicle at 1 a.m. Thursday for speeding at 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. He said the vehicle was headed east into Gridley on U.S. Route 24.

The chief said the vehicle drove away from the officer and into town, and then several people inside abandoned it and fled into Gridley. He said during the investigation, police learned the vehicle had been stolen from outside of McLean County.

The McLean County Sheriff's Office posted a Facebook statement at 4:42 a.m. Thursday advising the public that four of five suspects involved were at large and possibly armed.

Working with several other police agencies, Cornwall said they set up a perimeter and arrested all five suspects by 5:30 a.m. Thursday. He said two women and three men are being held on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. He added several traffic citations are pending for the driver.

Their identities were not immediately available.

The chief said they were assisted by the El Paso Police Department, the Lexington Police Department, the Woodford County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police Troop 5.

