BLOOMINGTON — Four people from Peoria have been federally charged with conspiring to steal firearms from six different locations in Central Illinois.

Terrence Daniels, 23; Dezmond Hardy, 22; Erika Garner, 21; and Shaleik Ward, 19, are each charged with one count of conspiring to steal guns from a federal firearms licensee, according to a Wednesday news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, each individual faces up to five years in prison and up to three years of mandatory supervised release, as well as a possible fine of up to $250,000.

All four were arrested Friday and were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service Monday following their court appearances.

According to the news release, police officers were dispatched Aug. 14 to an attempted burglary at the Mean Metal gun dealer in Spring Valley and discovered that a glass window of the business had been shattered.

On Aug. 15, officers responded to an attempted burglary at Powder Keg Outfitters in Taylorville and found that a glass window of the business had been shattered.

Additional burglary attempts were reported at Guns and Glory in LeRoy, Tactical Bunker in Lincoln, Archers Alley in Decatur, and Smiley’s Sport Shop in Bloomington, according to the news release.

A news release from the Taylorville Police Department added that officers used their Flock Safety License Plate Recognition cameras to investigate the burglary of the local store and assisted investigators in identifying and arresting the suspects involved.

The investigation was conducted in conjunction with the Peoria Area Federal Firearms Task Force, Spring Valley Police Department, Taylorville Police Department and Peoria Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna.

From flintlock muskets to AR-15s: A history of guns in America From flintlock muskets to AR-15s: A history of guns in America Flintlock muskets Percussion caps Revolvers Repeating rifles Smokeless powder Automatic firearms Bolt-action rifles Polymer manufacturing Armalite civilian rifle 3D printing and beyond

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99