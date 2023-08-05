BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a felony charge for slapping a police officer's hand.

Tamaras A. Young, 46, pleaded guilty in May to aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony.

His attorney, Matthew Butler of the McLean County Public Defender's Office, argued Young accepted full responsibility for his actions the night of Aug. 22, 2021, during which Bloomington police were called to investigate a possible battery involving Young.

When an officer tried directing Young away from others, the defendant slapped the officer's hand in a downward motion, authorities have said.

Butler argued Young would benefit from probation, a community-based sentence, as that would allow his to pursue substance abuse treatment as well as other medical services.

Judge Amy McFarland said she believed a prison sentence was necessary for public safety, citing Young's criminal history, contemporary behavior and the fact that, since the August 2021 incident, two additional cases have been charged against him.

Young was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for four days already served and ordered to pay a $75 fine.