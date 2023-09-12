BLOOMINGTON — Traffic is blocked near the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Lee Street in Bloomington following a crash.
Bloomington police responded after 5 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area.
No critical injuries were reported, officers told The Pantagraph. Officers remained on scene Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to clear the scene.
South Lee Street was closed to traffic between West Mill Street and West Oakland Avenue, and Oakland was closed at the intersection with Lee.
This story may be updated.
