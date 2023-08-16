BLOOMINGTON — Two Decatur men face felony drug charges after Illinois State Police said they sold cocaine.

On Monday, Brylen J. Bunch, 29, was arrested after allegedly selling 1-15 grams of a substance containing cocaine to an ISP Task Force Six confidential source.

Adrian E. Batts, 33, also was arrested Monday for the same crime, according to court records.

Both were charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony that is punishable by four to 15 years in prison. However, Bunch is eligible for an extended sentence because of his record.

Bunch's bond was set at $100,000, 10% to apply, while Batts' bond was set at $75,000, 10% to apply.

Arraignments for both men are set for Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

