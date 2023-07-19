BLOOMINGTON — Charges have been filed against two Illinois men for a shooting that occurred in March 2022 near Forrest Park in Bloomington.

Kenyon K. Bones, 21, of Peoria, and Brian K. Burnett, 32, of Blue Island, each face the following charges:

one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony;

two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Class 1 felonies;

one count of unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, a Class 2 felony.

Burnett was indicted on April 12 earlier this year and is currently in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections for another matter.

Bones was indicted Tuesday in McLean County.

The charges stem from an incident last year in which the two men arranged to purchase 3 pounds of cannabis for $6,000, prosecutors said.

According to a probable cause statement, the purported sale was to take place the evening of March 11 on Goose Creek Drive. Prosecutors said Bones and Burnett attempted to steal the cannabis, instead of paying for it, forcing the sellers to speed away in their vehicle, a red Ford.

Prosecutors said Bones and Burnett then engaged in crossfire with the driver and passenger of the vehicle, injuring the driver and Bones.

The Ford vehicle crashed into other parked cars, and the driver fell onto the ground. The driver sustained injuries to their head, but they survived the crash.

Bones and Burnett escaped in a red Kia, which crashed at the intersection of Oakland and Euclid avenues. They then entered a blue Jeep, driven by another person.

Prosecutors said Bones was seen on security footage being dropped off by the blue Jeep at a Peoria hospital the next morning.

Bones and Burnett each had their bonds set at $500,000 with 10% to apply, meaning they would have to post $50,000 plus court fees to be released on these charges.

Bones' next court date in this matter is 9 a.m. on July 28.

Burnett, who remains in DOC custody, is scheduled to appear in McLean County court Aug. 24.

