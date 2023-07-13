NORMAL — A Texas woman and a Florida man were arrested in connection to several vehicle burglaries that occurred in Bloomington-Normal in April.

Laura L. McCoy, 38, of Brackettville, Texas, was charged with four counts of forgery (Class 3 felony) and two counts of identity theft between $2,000 and $10,000 (Class 2 felony) after being arrested July 6 in Arlington, Texas.

Raynard Spence, 31, of Dania, Florida, was charged with two counts of burglary (Class 2 felony) and two counts of criminal trespass to vehicles (Class A misdemeanor) after being arrested April 20 in Midlothian, near Chicago.

The Normal Police Department stated in a news release that it began investigating in April after several vehicle burglaries were reported in large parking lots throughout Bloomington-Normal.

NPD Community Services Officer Brad Park said multiple reports were made of purses and wallets being stolen from vehicles within one or two days in April. Those responsible then tried to cash forged checks at various banks while assuming the identity of the victims they had just burglarized, NPD said in its news release.

These types of incidents are typically committed by traveling groups called the "Felony Lane Gang," targeting areas throughout the country, Park said.

NPD detectives were able to identify the suspects through the use of Flock automated license plate reader cameras and information sharing with other police agencies, according to the news release. Videos and photos of the suspects visiting financial institutions across Central Illinois were also critical in gathering information, the news release said.

McCoy's bond was set at $100,000 with 10% to apply for release. Spence's bond was set at $150,000 with 10% to apply for release.

Booking photos were not available at press time.

