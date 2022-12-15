Woman who pleaded guilty to burglary in Normal sentenced 4 years in prison

“What I did was wrong. … I would like to express how truly sorry I am, firstly to my mom for all the heartache and embarrassment and also to everyone who lost their belongings. I am truly sorry,” Owens-Arroyo said in court Thursday.
She said since she was released on bond, she has worked to move forward and change for the better, which included “changing my surroundings — my people, places, things have all changed.”
Owens-Arroyo’s mother, Luz Arroyo, also testified to her daughter’s growth since moving away from Bloomington following her release on bond. She asked Workman to consider a probation sentence.
Workman said he accepted Rood’s recommendation as a community-based sentence would diminish the seriousness of the offense, which was committed while she was already under court supervision for a prior offense.
He said the four-year sentence is “a 50% sentence” and noted Owens-Arroyo had credit for 83 days spent in the McLean County Jail.
Workman also sentenced her to a three-year sentence on a petition to revoke her probation, since she was on probation at the time of the burglary. The three-year sentence will run concurrent, or at the same time, with the four-year sentence.
1 of 6
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and his next appearance is Dec. 30.
William B. Givens, 49, no address given, is charged with unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, possession of five to 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).
Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.
1 of 6
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Trisha L. Hanke
Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to a Love's Travel Stop, in LeRoy, where she was employed.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Justin M. Mata
Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and his next appearance is Dec. 30.
Connor Wood
William B. Givens
William B. Givens, 49, no address given, is charged with unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, possession of five to 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Connor Wood
Bryant Lewis
Bryan Lewis, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Connor Wood
Marcus D. Wesley
Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Cody Johnson, 24, of Bloomington was seen on a surveillance camera with Shaniece Owens-Arroyo entering the mailroom of an apartment building at 323 E. Vernon Ave, Normal, and stealing several packages Jan. 24.