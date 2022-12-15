 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman who pleaded guilty to burglary in Normal sentenced 4 years in prison

BLOOMINGTON — A woman who formerly lived in Bloomington was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison on a burglary charge.

Shaniece Owens-Arroyo, 26, of Thornton was initially charged in January 2021 with two counts of burglary, accused of taking several packages from an apartment complex mailroom in Normal.

Shaniece N. Owens-Arroyo

Shaniece N. Owens-Arroyo, 24, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of burglary.

She pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.

“What I did was wrong. … I would like to express how truly sorry I am, firstly to my mom for all the heartache and embarrassment and also to everyone who lost their belongings. I am truly sorry,” Owens-Arroyo said in court Thursday.

She said since she was released on bond, she has worked to move forward and change for the better, which included “changing my surroundings — my people, places, things have all changed.”

Her co-defendant, 26-year-old Cody P. Johnson, of Bloomington, was charged with one count of burglary and pleaded guilty to that charge in July 2019. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

During the sentencing hearing Thursday, McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Don Rood III asked Judge Bill Workman to sentence Owens-Arroyo to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Rood said Owens-Arroyo’s criminal history includes offenses similar to burglary, including retail theft, and he argued probation has not deterred her from re-offending.

John Wright, defense attorney for Owens-Arroyo, asked the judge to give a community-based sentence of probation and possibly an order for treatment or community service.

He said she has been “thriving” on probation, having secured full-time employment in the Chicagoland area and consistent therapy for anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Burglary, sex assault cases begin trial Monday in McLean County

Owens-Arroyo’s mother, Luz Arroyo, also testified to her daughter’s growth since moving away from Bloomington following her release on bond. She asked Workman to consider a probation sentence.

Workman said he accepted Rood’s recommendation as a community-based sentence would diminish the seriousness of the offense, which was committed while she was already under court supervision for a prior offense.

He said the four-year sentence is “a 50% sentence” and noted Owens-Arroyo had credit for 83 days spent in the McLean County Jail.

Workman also sentenced her to a three-year sentence on a petition to revoke her probation, since she was on probation at the time of the burglary. The three-year sentence will run concurrent, or at the same time, with the four-year sentence.

