Woman dies after shooting in east Bloomington; victims identified

This is a developing story.
BLOOMINGTON — Police said a 32-year-old woman died Thursday morning after a Tuesday shooting in southeast Bloomington that also claimed the lives of a young boy and a Texas man.
The Bloomington Police Department said three people were identified by the McLean County Coroner's office. The department said in a statement that Brittney C. Harmon, 32, of Bloomington, was pronounced dead at 8:55 a.m. Thursday.
Her death came two days after a 6-year-year-old boy and 35-year-old man were killed in the Lincoln Lofts apartment building, 1005 Four Seasons Road.
Authorities identified the other two as Matthias E. Clemons, 6, of Bloomington, and Lawrence D. Clemons III, 35, of Houston. The police statement said the boy died at the scene after receiving multiple gunshot wounds, and the man died at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from a gunshot wound to the head.
Toxicology tests are pending, police added.
Officers were called at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Four Seasons Road, and learned three were shot inside an apartment.
BPD's Sgt. John Fermon told The Pantagraph on Wednesday police believe it was a domestic violence incident involving two adults and a child. They're continuing to investigate complete circumstances surrounding their deaths.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or at
JEngle@cityblm.org or contact Detective Tyrel Klein at 309-434-2366 or at Tklein@cityblm.org.
Today's top photos from The Associated Press
A woman with the message "Not One Less," written on her back participates in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Bellarmine guard CJ Fleming (25) hugs his fiancee Lexy Hoffman after Bellarmine's 77-72 victory over Jacksonville in the ASUN conference basketball tournament in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
China's Wang Zhidong, left, reacts after a goal during their para ice hockey qualifying finals against Czech Republic at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Dita Alangkara
People in costumes shout slogans against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as they mark International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
A woman launches fireworks during a demonstration against gender-based violence on International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The women clashed with other demonstrators as they demanded that the men depart from the area. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
Paramilitary police officers march past fountains in front of the Tiananmen Gate near the Great Hall of the People where the annual legislature meetings are held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
A woman shouts slogans during a march marking International Women's Day in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez, right, goes in for a header against Club Leon foward Victor Davila, left, during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
A woman burns a flare during a march marking International Women's Day in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
Marking International Women's Day, about 100 women join together for a Naturalization Ceremony, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in San Antonio. The group represented 34 countries. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Axana Opalenko, 42, holds Meron, 2 months old, in an effort to warm him after fleeing from Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. U.N. officials said that the Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine. It has trapped others inside besieged cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Visar Kryeziu
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova at the Kremlin, Russia, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Mikhail Klimentyev
A Ukrainian dancer of the Kyiv City Ballet company waits backstage during a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces member holds an NLAW anti-tank weapon, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Authorities announced a new ceasefire on Wednesday to allow civilians to escape from towns around the capital, Kyiv, as well as the southern cities of Mariupol, Enerhodar and Volnovakha, Izyum in the east and Sumy in the northeast. Previous attempts to establish safe evacuation corridors have largely failed due to attacks by Russian forces. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
This image taken from video provided by the Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday March 9, 2022. A Russian attack severely damaged the children's hospital and maternity ward in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there were “people, children under the wreckage” of the hospital and called the strike an “atrocity.”
HONS
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Kacey Musgraves, left, and Kerry Washington, who are among Time Magazine's Women of the Year, pose with their featured magazines, as they arrive at the Time Women of the Year Gala, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Protesters shout slogans as they march to mark International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. As in previous years, authorities declared the city’s main square, Taksim, and surrounding areas off-limits for demonstrations. Riot police then put up metal barricades around Taksim as well as on side streets leading to the square and to a nearby pedestrian thoroughfare. Police fired the gas to disperse groups of demonstrators who tried to break through police lines.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Protesters shout slogans as they march to mark International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. As in previous years, authorities declared the city’s main square, Taksim, and surrounding areas off-limits for demonstrations. Riot police then put up metal barricades around Taksim as well as on side streets leading to the square and to a nearby pedestrian thoroughfare. Police fired the gas to disperse groups of demonstrators who tried to break through police lines. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Women participate in a demonstration marking International Women's Day in the seaside of Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
Gonzaga's Drew Timme (2) celebrates after cutting a piece of the net after Gonzaga defeated Saint Mary's in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, left, and Saint Mary's Kyle Bowen (14) scramble for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Athletes from Ukraine arrive at the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.