 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

Woman dies after shooting in east Bloomington; victims identified

  • Updated
  • 0
031022-blm-loc-1shooting

Pictured is four-story apartment building Lincoln Lofts on the morning of Wednesday, March 9. Several residents told The Pantagraph they were shocked after a man and a child died and a woman was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night at 1005 Four Seasons Road.

 Brendan Denison

This is a developing story. 

BLOOMINGTON — Police said a 32-year-old woman died Thursday morning after a Tuesday shooting in southeast Bloomington that also claimed the lives of a young boy and a Texas man.

The Bloomington Police Department said three people were identified by the McLean County Coroner's office. The department said in a statement that Brittney C. Harmon, 32, of Bloomington, was pronounced dead at 8:55 a.m. Thursday.

Her death came two days after a 6-year-year-old boy and 35-year-old man were killed in the Lincoln Lofts apartment building, 1005 Four Seasons Road.

Authorities identified the other two as Matthias E. Clemons, 6, of Bloomington, and Lawrence D. Clemons III, 35, of Houston. The police statement said the boy died at the scene after receiving multiple gunshot wounds, and the man died at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from a gunshot wound to the head. 

Toxicology tests are pending, police added.

Officers were called at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Four Seasons Road, and learned three were shot inside an apartment.

BPD's Sgt. John Fermon told The Pantagraph on Wednesday police believe it was a domestic violence incident involving two adults and a child. They're continuing to investigate complete circumstances surrounding their deaths. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or at JEngle@cityblm.org or contact Detective Tyrel Klein at 309-434-2366 or at Tklein@cityblm.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Kyiv residents shelter in subway amid Russian bombing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News