Households With Access to a Vehicle: 95.6%
Workers Who Commute by Car: 78%
Average Commute Time: 24.6 minutes
Average Annual Time Lost in Rush-Hour Traffic: 74 hours
Austin is known for being a little different. The "Live Music Capital of the World" is home to world-class art festivals, one of the country's largest universities, the Texas Capitol, and a unique local culture. However, it's also home to a lot of cars. Congestion tends to be the worst along I-35 and the MoPac Expressway, where waiting in traffic can feel similar to waiting in line for brisket at Franklin Barbecue.
5. Dallas, Texas
Households With Access to a Vehicle: 95.4%
Workers Who Commute by Car: 85%
Average Commute Time: 26.9 minutes
Average Annual Time Lost in Rush-Hour Traffic: 67 hours
Dallas is synonymous with diversity. With 38 colleges and universities, myriad industries, and one of the country's most diverse populations, "Big D" has something for everyone. However, that also includes traffic. At nearly 400 square miles, Dallas is a massive, sprawling city – which may be why so many of its households have access to a car. Traffic tends to pile up where you'd expect: at the convergence of major highways such as I-45 at I-30 and US 75 at I-635.
6. Orlando, Florida
Households With Access to a Vehicle: 95.2%
Workers Who Commute by Car: 85%
Average Commute Time: 28.1 minutes
Average Annual Time Lost in Rush-Hour Traffic: 68 hours
Thanks to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and more, Orlando is one of the most visited cities in the world – meaning its traffic issues probably come as no surprise. But even without the tourists who flock to O-Town year-round, traffic jams around I-4 and other areas would likely still be an issue given the high percentage of households that have access to at least one car.
7. Charlotte, North Carolina
Households With Access to a Vehicle: 95.1%
Workers Who Commute by Car: 82%
Average Commute Time: 25.6 minutes
Average Annual Time Lost in Rush-Hour Traffic: 58 hours
Charlotte is North Carolina's largest city and has experienced significant growth in the past several years. All that growth – along with a booming financial sector, professional sports teams, museums, and the country's seventh-highest rate of household car access – has resulted in regular traffic congestion throughout the city. Predictably, I-77 and I-485 are some of the major pain points. However, traffic can also get seriously backed up on local roads like Independence Boulevard and Providence Road – something that seems a little ironic in the home of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.