BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman is facing felony charges after police in Bloomington said she was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Angela L. Deavers, 39, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause for her arrest.

Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman told the court that a vehicle was reported stolen Sunday from Calvary Baptist Church in Normal. The prosecutor said security camera footage showed an unknown person driving away in the vehicle.

He said police found the vehicle Wednesday at the Walgreens on South Main Street in Bloomington. Messman said Deavers was identified as the driver and arrested.

He also said she possessed several pipes that tested positive for suspected cocaine residue.

Deavers is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony; driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Judge Black set her bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. Her arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 7.

