BLOOMINGTON — A 21-year-old woman is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and attempting to flee from police in Gridley.

Andrea M. Sheets, no address listed, was charged Friday with possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony), aggravated fleeing a police officer (Class 4 felony) and obstructing a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor).

Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said Sheets was arrested Thursday along with four other people after a Chenoa police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at 1:20 a.m. for speeding 88 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The vehicle was headed east into Gridley on U.S. Route 24, driving away from police and into town before Sheets and others inside the vehicle abandoned it, fleeing into Gridley, Messman said.

Sheets was the sole driver of the vehicle, which was a stolen from Urbana and had plates from another vehicle registered in Peoria, Messman said.

The four other suspects involved in this case were each charged with obstructing a peace officer and criminal trespass to a vehicle (Class A misdemeanors). They were each released on $5,000 personal recognizance bonds.

Sheets' bond was set at $5,0355 to post for release. Her arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 30.

