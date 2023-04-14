BLOOMINGTON — A 39-year-old woman is jailed in McLean County after police said she stabbed someone in a Bloomington parking lot.

Charise S.M. Bryant appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves, who found probable cause to detain her on two charges: a Class 2 felony charge of aggravated domestic battery, and a Class 4 felony charge of domestic battery as a subsequent offense.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Messman said Bloomington Police Department officers were called around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to a parking lot in the 300 block of West Washington Street. He said a man was found bleeding profusely from stab wounds, and Bryant was seated nearby.

Messman said Bryant, who is unhoused, was seen by a 911 caller arguing with the victim for one hour before the stabbing.

The following injuries to the victim were listed by Messman for the court: lacerations to man’s left abdomen and left back, both requiring stitches, and cuts to his hand and behind his ear.

Judge Eves set Bryant’s bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered her not to have contact with the victim.

Bryant’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 5.

Court records state Bryant was sentenced in July to two years of conditional release after pleading guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of domestic battery involving bodily harm, which was filed in March 2022.

Messman said Friday the victim in that case is the same one who was stabbed Wednesday.

BPD did not respond to multiple requests for comment by press time.

