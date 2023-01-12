Woman charged with escaping from Normal police

NORMAL — A Normal woman appeared Thursday in McLean County court on felony charges after police say she escaped from their custody.
Takara R. Scott Johnston, 27, is charged with escape, a Class 2 felony, criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. At her bond court hearing, McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said police were called Wednesday to a dispute between roommates at an apartment complex in Normal.
He said officers met with Scott Johnston's roommate, who told them Scott Johnston broke the apartment door after the roommate accidentally locked her out. Fredrick said police de-escalated the situation and then left, but were called back again for a dispute an hour later.
Fredrick said police found a damaged exterior door that was off its hinges, and a maintenance worker said it would cost around $1,000 to fix.
The prosecutor said police located Scott Johnston nearby and asked her about the door. He said she told them, "I just opened it," and she ran away when officers tried to arrest her.
Fredrick said she struggled as police took her into custody, and she requested hospital treatment. Fredrick said Scott Johnston fled from police while at the hospital and was later taken back into custody.
Judge William Workman set her bond at $25,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also scheduled her arraignment hearing for 9 a.m. Jan. 27.
