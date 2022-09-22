Woman charged with burglary for using counterfeit money in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rashonda R. Brown

Rashonda R. Brown, 20, of Champaign, is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony; forgery, a Class 3 felony; and attempted forgery, a Class A misdemeanor. McLean County prosecutors said she tried using a fake $100 bill at Hobby Lobby in Normal.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A Champaign woman is facing felony charges after prosecutors say she tried using fake money at a Normal store.

Rashonda R. Brown, 20, appeared for a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause for her detainment on the following three charges: burglary, a Class 2 felony; forgery, a Class 3 felony; and attempted forgery, a Class A misdemeanor.

Charging documents stated that on Wednesday, Brown entered Hobby Lobby, 306 Towanda Ave., Normal, with the intent to commit felony forgery. They also said she knowingly provided a fake $100 bill to defraud the business.

Brown was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond set by Judge Black, who also ordered her to have no contact with Hobby Lobby in Normal.

Her arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 14.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

