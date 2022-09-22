Woman charged with burglary for using counterfeit money in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — A Champaign woman is facing felony charges after prosecutors say she tried using fake money at a Normal store.

Rashonda R. Brown, 20, appeared for a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause for her detainment on the following three charges: burglary, a Class 2 felony; forgery, a Class 3 felony; and attempted forgery, a Class A misdemeanor.

Charging documents stated that on Wednesday, Brown entered Hobby Lobby, 306 Towanda Ave., Normal, with the intent to commit felony forgery. They also said she knowingly provided a fake $100 bill to defraud the business.

Brown was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond set by Judge Black, who also ordered her to have no contact with Hobby Lobby in Normal.

Her arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 14.