BLOOMINGTON — A Vermilion County woman is charged with burglarizing a Normal hardware store.
Brandi N. Baker, 32, of Tilton, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, following her indictment on several felony charges.
Records show Baker is charged with two counts burglary, a Class 2 felony; forgery, a Class 3 felony; and two counts of theft. One theft charge is a Class 3 felony, and the other is a Class 4 felony.
Arrest affidavits state that on Oct. 3, 2021, Baker provided without authorization another person's check to Menards at 900 Greenbriar Drive in Normal, payable in the amount of $1,872.89. Documents also state she deprived from the business a gift card valued at over $500.
Baker was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. Her arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. May 19.
