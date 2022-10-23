Woman charged for attempted robbery last month in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 39-year-old woman was arrested Friday after police said she tried to rob someone last month at a west Bloomington gas station.

Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said Bloomington Police Department officers responded at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, for an armed robbery report at Freedom Oil Gas Station, 1802 W. Market St.

The victim told police in the report that he had been gambling and Cappucine C. Jackson approached him, asking for money. The victim told her no, police said, and then Jackson tried reaching into his pocket for his wallet.

The report said the victim walked away from her. A short time later, the document continued, Jackson got in the victim's way and was joined with an unknown person who wore a full-face bandanna.

Officers said in the report that the unknown person pointed what appeared to be a black pistol at the victim, and then tried to grab his wallet from his pocket. The victim averted their attempt and then asked an employee to contact the police.

The report said Jackson and the unknown person left together in a car, also noting the incident was recorded on security camera footage.

Investigators said Jackson was independently identified in a photo lineup by the victim and a witness. Detectives also noted in the report that Jackson admitted to being at the gas station that day.

The report added that she denied trying to rob the person.

Jackson is charged with attempted aggravated robbery by indicating a firearm, a Class 2 felony, attempted robbery, a Class 3 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

Her bond was set in a Saturday court hearing at $200,000, with 10% to apply for release. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the gas station.

Jackson was still in custody Sunday at the McLean County Jail.