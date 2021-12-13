Witnesses watched man 'physically attack' woman, Bloomington police say

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 31-year-old Bloomington man remains in custody on domestic battery charges.

Police said Michael L. Washington was speaking to a police officer in downtown Bloomington on Saturday when a woman arrived in her vehicle and told police that she and Washington had been in an argument earlier.

She told Bloomington police that Washington had grabbed and scratched her, then choked her. Two witnesses also told police that they watched Washington “physically attack” the woman, then grab her, strike her and choke her, police said.

Washington is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.

He was jailed with no bond, as he was ordered to undergo a domestic violence risk assessment.

Washington was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her Bloomington address.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Friday.

An arraignment is set for Dec. 30.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Michael L. Washington, 31, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

