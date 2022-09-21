Wisconsin man charged with spitting on Bloomington police officer

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Demario Singleton

Singleton

BLOOMINGTON — A Milwaukee man faces a McLean County battery charge after prosecutors say he spit on a Bloomington police officer. 

Demario M. Singleton, 21, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. 

His bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance, meaning he does not have to post any money to be released from the McLean County jail. A waiver of extradition, should he be found in violation of his release agreement in a state other than Illinois, was also filed. 

His next appearance on the matter is an arraignment on Oct. 14. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

