Who killed Carol Rofstad? Podcast explores 47-year-old cold case

NORMAL — For nearly 50 years, the murder of Illinois State University student Carol Rofstad has remained unsolved. The creators of a new podcast are hoping their work will lead to answers — and justice.

Rofstad, a beautiful 21-year-old Illinois State University student from the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, began walking back to her Delta Zeta sorority house after an evening out with her best friend on Dec. 22, 1975. Twelve hours later, she was found unconscious, badly beaten and with a fractured skull, outside the house at 602 S. Fell Ave., Normal.

She was later pronounced dead on Christmas Eve.

No arrests were ever made in the case. Police have said that two men, one carrying a club, were seen between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Dec. 22, 1975. Both were white males and between the ages of 18 and 25. Money was found in Rofstad’s purse and there was no evidence of sexual assault.

Over the course of nine episodes, two journalists and a former Chicago police detective plan to re-examine the case in “Carol’s Last Christmas.” The series began Dec. 15, and five episodes have been released so far and are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and other platforms, as well as at radiomisfits.com/podcasts/carols-last-christmas.

“I think college students are interested to know what happened here,” said Ally Daskalopoulos, a freelance journalist who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Illinois Wesleyan University. “I think it’s important for her memory to be acknowledged and memorialized at Illinois State University.”

‘Casting a net’

Daskalopoulos said she discovered the case as part of an investigative reporting assignment at DePaul University, where she was pursuing a master’s degree in journalism. The case is one of the oldest on the Illinois State Police’s online list of unsolved crimes.

It hit home for Daskalopoulos, who had worked at the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office after graduating from Wesleyan and who had been in a sorority herself. She said she developed a connection to the case.

“I never expected it to go this far,” said Daskalopoulos, who now works as a legal assistant for the DuPage County Public Defender’s Office.

Daskalopoulos recruited former Chicago police detective and cold case expert George Seibel and Tennessee-based investigative journalist Demetria Kalodimos, who is also her aunt.

Seibel said he learned about the case in June 1976 when he was still part of the Chicago Police Department’s violent crimes unit and was asked to locate a suspect related to the case in the suburbs of La Grange. In 2008, his interest was reignited when he was working at the Institute for Cold Case Solutions at Morton College and one of his students brought up the case during an assignment.

“We haven’t made a nickel on this and the intention was never to make anything off this,” Seibel said of the podcast. “The intention was to draw attention to all of the things that went wrong in this investigation and hold the people accountable so something can get done.”

The team began working together in 2020. Over the last two years, they received hundreds of pages of reports and documents through Freedom of Information Act requests. They spent hours reviewing those documents and old news articles, and conducting interviews with Carol’s family, her sorority sisters and police.

“Any good investigation starts with documents,” Kalodimos said. “It’s almost like casting a net and you’ve got a million fish in it, and then you reel it in and starting parsing out where the story is going.”

Kalodimos, who owns the podcast production company Genuine Human Productions, said no murder story should be entertaining, but instead should engage the audience through the recollections from interviewees and the evidence presented.

The team received assistance from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, a nonprofit organization that provides pro bono legal representation to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of journalists, to look over the rough cut of the series, Kalodimos said.

“We’re a small production company,” Kalodimos said. “So there was no budget here and no money to hire attorneys and so forth, but when you’re dealing with a sensitive subject like an unsolved case, you’ve got to be pretty sure.”

“It was good to have their counsel as we were deciding what to include and what not to include in the podcast,” Kalodimos added.

Rofstad’s sister, Laura Kuhn, of Elk Grove Village, said she found out about the podcast during the winter of 2021. She felt mixed emotions initially, but saw how much work had been invested in the effort after she listened to the episodes.

“Those are the facts, they laid them out the way they were,” Kuhn said. “It makes your heart sink listening to that — and wait till you listen to the rest of them.”

Kuhn was four years younger than Rofstad. She said they were growing closer as they got older and she looked forward to doing more activities together, but she will never know what that would have been like.

“When I went to high school, she was at college, but she was my role model for how I wanted to grow up,” Kuhn said.

Not giving up

Recent ISU graduate Nicole Roach said she came across Rofstad’s cold case last fall and created a Facebook group titled “Who killed Carol Rofstad?“

Soon after, she was contacted by Daskalopoulos and Kalodimos, who told her about the podcast.

“It just perfect timing because I had just started the page and the main goal I wanted to accomplish with the page was to not only bring attention to the Bloomington-Normal community but also the campus community,” said Roach, who plans to pursue a graduate certificate in forensic genetic genealogy from the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

The first episode of the podcast introduces the case with background about Rofstad and details a previous attack in her room at the sorority house just 17 months before her murder and in which she suffered a broken nose. The following episodes introduce Seibel and explore issues related to a police sketch of the potential suspect, handling of the murder weapon and a mentally ill man’s 1977 confession that was ultimately recanted.

Daskalopoulos said she was disappointed by lack of cooperation from the Normal Police Department, which will not participate in the podcast.

“We did not expect this kind of resistance from Normal police,” Daskalopoulos said. “What’s been discouraging is them flat out saying we’re not going to talk to you about this at all, we’re not going to release any other type of information, and then just be very inconsistent with what they’re giving the family and us when we’re all on the same team.”

Daskalopoulos said she hopes this changes in the future.

Brad Park, community services officer for NPD, said the department is aware of the podcast but is not working with anyone involved because the case is an open and unsolved homicide investigation.

“Before the podcast was released, we began reviewing the case looking for new leads and new developments in technology, as we have done periodically over the years,” Park said in an email. “Normal (police) is committed to solving this homicide.”

Kuhn, Rofstad’s sister, said she met with Normal police in February and found there had been little to no follow-up in the case. A new detective has been assigned to the case recently, she said, and that has made the family feel hopeful that the case is being taken seriously.

“Everybody’s mad now that there wasn’t a proper follow-up on a murder investigation like this,” Kuhn said. “When you see things like that in life, no matter how hard it is, you have to do what you can.”

The podcast team hopes their work may encourage people who have information about the case to come forward and share what they know. Tips can be made online at www.carolslastchristmas.com/contact.

“I just haven’t been able to give it up or let it go ever since,” Daskalopoulos said. “We’re invested in this and we’re not going to give up on it.”

REPORT INFORMATION The Normal Police Department asks anyone with information about the Carl Rofstad case to contact the department at 309-454-9535.

