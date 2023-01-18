 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weapons, drug charges pending against Bloomington man

Jacob Toft

BLOOMINGTON — Eleven charges involving weapons and drugs are pending against a Bloomington man after a traffic stop.

Jacob L. Toft, 27, is charged with:

  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Aggravated unlawful use and possession of a firearm
  • Unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced or obliterated serial number
  • Escape
  • Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, with an amount less than 5 grams
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, with 30-500 grams
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis, with 30-100 grams
  • Two counts of resisting an officer
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

He was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 3.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

