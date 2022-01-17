Watch now: What's curbing eviction surge in McLean County?

BLOOMINGTON — Eviction filings in McLean County have jumped out of the moratorium gates to pre-pandemic levels, but the number of those cases being approved for eviction is reduced, according to the latest numbers from the circuit clerk’s office.

Mark Fellheimer, chief judge of the 11th Circuit Court, alluded that more leniency and willingness to negotiate between landlords and tenants could be a reason for fewer cases resulting in eviction.

“I see a lot of flexibility on behalf of tenants and landlords that are being very realistic with what we’re dealing with,” Fellheimer said.

The moratorium on residential evictions in Illinois was established in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses closed and people lost jobs. The moratorium was lifted Oct. 3 of last year.

In pre-pandemic years, parties would come into the courthouse and landlords would ask for a possession in about 10 to 14 days, Fellheimer said.

“What I’ve seen lately is they’re agreeing basically to a 30-day possession date just to accommodate the tenant and wrap the whole thing up, so it’s kind of a win-win,” the judge said.

JoAnna Callahan, social service director at The Salvation Army of McLean County, said while the shelter has seen some new intakes over the past few months as a result of evictions, the shelter’s capacity has remained “pretty steady.”

“I would not say that I have seen the demand for shelter significantly increase. It has been pretty steady,” Callahan said. “We do anticipate the request for shelters to significantly increase as we see more evictions being processed. And should we see that coming through and if the COVID infection rate in the program is low to none, we would consider expanding our capacity as the community needs it, but as of right now we’ve been pretty steady.”

The shelter has had to temporarily halt intakes in the past week because of positive COVID cases. Its COVID-19 rent and utility assistance program also has come to a stopping point because of a lack of funds.

The rental assistance program is funded through donations.

The Salvation Army has been referring people to other rental assistance programs at the state and federal levels, and other local agencies such as PATH, United Way, Home Sweet Home Ministries and other organizations within the Bloomington-Normal Housing Assistance Coalition.

287 evictions filed in months after moratorium

When the moratorium was reaching its end, judges, lawyers, rental assistance providers and other officials were preparing for not only a spike of eviction filings which could clog the court, but an increase in evictions and homelessness.

Just over three months since the moratorium on evictions was lifted, that surge has not fully materialized in McLean County.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 287 eviction cases were filed in McLean County court. Of those, 109 cases have been approved for eviction and 30 cases were dismissed, the circuit clerk's office told The Pantagraph.

Between those same dates in 2019, 202 eviction cases were filed and of those, 149 were approved for eviction.

While the 287 filings from October through December equals about 95 per month, it’s difficult to truly tell at this point whether it has been an actual surge because filings had been sidelined since March 2020. A total of 119 cases were filed in October last year, and that dwindled to 78 filed in December.

“That number (287) doesn’t mean anything because so many couldn’t be filed for a year and a half, there’s no baseline,” Fellheimer said.

To better gauge where the court is in handling eviction cases, court staff has pulled the total number of eviction cases from 2017, 2018 and 2019 and broken them into monthly averages.

There were 787 eviction cases filed in 2017, averaging about 65 per month; 889 filed in 2018, averaging about 74 per month; and 861 filed in 2019, averaging about 71 per month.

Therefore, the court is eyeing an average of about 70 eviction filings in a month to measure what’s a “normal” amount.

“Once we know the average monthly filings are hovering near what the average would be for ’17, ’18 and ’19, I would know we have reached kind of an equilibrium point,” Fellheimer said.

He added that rumblings around the courthouse suggest there could be more eviction cases filed in the near future, with a peak sometime in March.

Jeremy Hayes, executive director of the Bloomington Housing Authority, said the BHA has not filed any evictions since the moratorium was lifted. In a typical year between that timeframe, he said there could be as many as a dozen evictions.

“Some of those, even if we file an eviction, they can get resolved before there’s even a hearing date, for instance,” Hayes said. “That’s always our hope. We’re in business to house people, that’s our mission, we take that very seriously and it’s always viewed as a failure if we end up getting to eviction, but unfortunately, it’s unavoidable.”

The BHA has taken steps to assist its renters. The housing authority does not provide much direct rental assistance, but it frequently points tenants to programs such as the Illinois Rental Payment program or Mid Central Community Action or The Salvation Army.

Hayes also noted that because the BHA is federally regulated, it differs from more typical landlords.

Private sector landlords may tend to issue a five-day notice for rent the day after rent is due. And if there is no payment within those five days, the landlord can file an eviction. The BHA, however, is subject to issuing 30-day notices, Hayes said.

The BHA currently has 565 occupied units, which is about its average. If anything, Hayes said, its occupancy has slightly increased in the last year.

All through the pandemic, the BHA sent notices to tenants each month explaining that rent is payable and balances continue to accrue.

“We sent multiple notices to our tenants who were behind, letting them know that there are various resources,” Hayes said. “Some of them sought and received assistance months ago and we were able to resolve the issue a long time ago. Unfortunately, we have others who have lingered, and it’s a fairly small portion of our overall tenant base, that we’re just struggling to get any kind of response out of.”

He said a few people, if they are unresponsive, could be facing eviction at the end of the month.

The majority of times, however, when tenants are responsive and have sought assistance, the BHA is able to facilitate agreements and repayment plans.

“That’s probably how we differ,” Hayes said of the BHA. “We are going to be more inclined than any other housing provider to work out a repayment agreement, to allow these delinquent balances to be paid off over time. That’s really our goal, is to work with the tenant and especially if there’s some other organization involved, we’re going to work together to come up with a plan to keep them housed.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.