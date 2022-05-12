Watch now: New evidence to be weighed in Bloomington man's 1999 murder conviction

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Judge William Yoder said Thursday he will issue a written ruling within 60 days determining which material can be presented at an evidentiary hearing for Barton McNeil, who is seeking exoneration from his 1999 murder conviction.

McNeil, 63, appeared in person at the McLean County courthouse for the first time since 2014. He is serving a 100-year prison sentence at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center on murder charges for the June 15, 1998, death of his 3-year-old daughter, Christina.

“Thanks for coming, guys,” McNeil said to a full courtroom of family, friends and supporters as he exited after the hearing.

One supporter was McNeil’s cousin, Chris Ross, who flew to Bloomington from southern California for Thursday’s hearing.

“I think that I’m going to be making many more trips out here,” Ross said, slightly disappointed, but while remaining cautiously optimistic that McNeil would be released from prison within the next year. “I am here to support Bart every step of the way and hopefully I’ll be able to embrace him when he gets out.”

Thursday’s hearing came on a McLean County State’s Attorney’s motion to partially dismiss McNeil’s petition for post-conviction relief, which was filed in February 2021.

Prosecutors conceded in a court filing last month to an evidentiary hearing on two affidavits claiming McNeil’s ex-girlfriend, Misook Nowlin, confessed to the murder of McNeil’s daughter.

McNeil has long argued his innocence and said Nowlin was responsible for his daughter’s death. Nowlin, 56, is now serving a 55-year prison sentence on murder charges for the 2011 strangulation death of her mother-in-law, Linda Tyda, in Bloomington.

McNeil’s lawyers, of the Exoneration Project and the Illinois Innocence Project, urged the court to deny the state’s motion to partially dismiss his petition, asking the court to “consider all of the evidence” in their petition.

Some of the evidence that prosecutors said should not be considered includes touch DNA showing Nowlin’s presence at the murder scene, as well as her hair, and scientific advances refuting stomach content analysis as a reliable measurement of time of death.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Koll argued that all of the evidence in McNeil’s petition, other than the affidavits, does not meet the criteria for advancing to the third stage evidentiary hearing in the post-conviction process.

The evidence must be newly discovered, material, non-cumulative, and “be of such a conclusive character that it would probably change the result on re-trial,” Koll said.

Koll said some of the evidence is not newly discovered because McNeil’s lawyers cited studies that predate his trial in their petition for relief.

Karl Leonard, one of McNeil’s lawyers from the Exoneration Project, argued that the state’s stance is “premature,” and said its concerns about the other evidence should be addressed at the evidentiary hearing.

“The state’s position, your honor, boils down to yes, we should have a hearing about Misook’s confession, but at that hearing, the court should not consider any evidence of whether or not the confession is corroborated,” Leonard said. “That, your honor, I think would defeat the truth-seeking purpose of these proceedings.”

Christina’s death was preliminarily determined to be of natural causes. An autopsy later determined she died of asphyxiation by smothering.

But McNeil contests that the death scene could have been hampered because it was not initially investigated as a murder.

He called 911 to report Christina’s death that morning. He called police later in the day to implore authorities to investigate the scene as a break-in homicide, as he and his lawyers say evidence shows that someone entered the ground-floor bedroom through a window.

McNeil and Nowlin broke off their relationship earlier in the night of Christina’s death and staff at a Bloomington restaurant reported witnessing the two fervently arguing.

McNeil picked up Christina later that night at his ex-wife’s home, got her a McDonald’s Happy Meal, and put her to bed. Christina slept in McNeil’s bedroom when she visited him and he slept on a couch in his living room.

The next morning, McNeil found Christina unresponsive in his bedroom. He also located a window fan that had fallen to the floor, two holes cut in the window’s metal screen — which also was bent, with scuff marks outside the window and nearby trampled plants.

Police focused efforts on McNeil and discarded the possibility of an intruder based on spider webs located later that day outside of the window.

But an arachnologist in a 2014 hearing disputed that argument, testifying that spiders can create webs within an hour.

Koll said Thursday the trial judge “was in the absolute best position … to understand and evaluate the evidence in this case,” noting the trial judge’s “clear findings that there was no intruder.”

But Leonard characterized that as a “circular argument,” saying the purpose of post-conviction proceedings is to determine if a prior judge, with newly presented evidence, would have ruled differently.

“The state is saying, ‘Well, they already decided this without the benefit of the new evidence, so we don’t need to revisit.’ That’s just not how post-conviction proceedings work,” Leonard said. “In every post-conviction proceeding you’re going to have new evidence that contradicts an earlier finding … We should be able to present this evidence at the hearing and then the court can decide.”

