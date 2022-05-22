Watch now: McLean County volunteers advocate for foster children

BLOOMINGTON — Donya Flohr knew she wanted to volunteer eight years ago, but she didn’t know exactly what she wanted to do.

Through some research, Flohr eventually “stumbled upon” the McLean County Court Appointed Special Advocate program for children living in foster care who have experienced abuse or neglect.

It fit with her schedule, her interests in the justice system and health, as well as with her professional background in public health.

Before reuniting with their children, parents whose children are in foster care usually must complete services specific to their situation, such as treatment for substance abuse, domestic violence or anger management.

The CASA program enters a court case when a judge views the case as “a more serious” one that needs “extra eyes and ears to figure out what’s going on in the case,” said Eric Hansen, McLean County CASA volunteer recruiter and trainer.

There are 31 CASA programs in Illinois covering 54 of the state’s 102 counties.

McLean County CASA had 93 volunteers in fiscal year 2021. They spent about 3,790 hours advocating for 141 children, which equals about 50% of the children in foster care throughout the county.

Currently, McLean County CASA serves about 41% of children in foster care in the county, and so Hansen and Flohr said the program needs more volunteers.

“Anybody that has the ability to (volunteer), we need them,” Hansen said.

Volunteers must be at least 23 years old and commit time for the length of a case.

“We want to make sure that there is permanency in this child’s life,” Hansen said. “When so much of a child in foster care’s life is chaotic and there’s a lot of non-consistencies, we want to make sure that there is at least one consistent, caring adult in that child’s life.”

The consistency seems to make a significant difference, Hansen said as he noted that less than 0.5% of cases with a CASA reopen, “showing that CASA helps ensure a child doesn’t languish in care, and that they truly find permanency.”

Children with a CASA also spend about six months less in foster care than children who are not paired with one, according to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Volunteers are assigned to only one case at a time, which could include one or more children. Flohr’s current case involves four kids. Her previous cases also have included three to four kids, ranging from newborn to 13 years old.

“CASAs really help bring all of the parts of the case together,” Flohr said. “’Eyes and ears of the judge’ is the catchphrase, but it’s true. Case workers have stacks and stacks of cases and are driving kids all around — I cannot imagine their jobs. The CASAs only have one case that they can really focus on and make sure it’s all coming together.”

She said the start of a case and a 30-hour training session are the longest time commitments.

After training, volunteers typically spend considerable time meeting all the people involved and understanding their case.

“They get to know the child themselves, develop a relationship with that child, but also get to know foster parents and bio parents, therapists and teachers and the caseworker,” Hansen said.

Flohr said each case and child is unique, but they are similar in that the relationships almost never start with diving right into a case.

“Depending on their age, maybe we color or we play a game, or the kids I’m currently with, we’ve gone out and shot hoops,” she said. “It’s really just kind of hanging out, making sure they’re OK, checking visibly if everything seems to be OK … and behind the scenes we’re checking in on medical records or with teachers and then we write a report, which we’re trained very well on.”

The relationships between a CASA and their assigned child naturally develops to become more consistent as time goes on. Conversation topics progressively transition to questions and updates about the child's relationship with their parents.

"It builds over time and I think each CASA varies in terms of how emotionally connected they get with the kids," Flohr said, adding that a CASA also will advocate for the parents in a case, with reunification as the end goal.

CASAs then submit a report to the court about what they have found and learned about a child’s life, their family situation and all else in the months between court hearings.

Reunification with the child’s family of origin is the starting goal for each case, Hansen and Flohr said, and it was the top permanency outcome of the roughly 2,550 cases in Illinois that closed in the last fiscal year.

“By getting to know what’s really going on in the child’s life, they’re able to report back to the court as to the best interests of the child,” Hansen said. “We always want that to be reunification, but that’s not always the case.”

Other options include adoption and remaining in the foster care system.

Hansen said he thinks the program is successful mostly because of its volunteers.

“These are the people that have the big hearts that are ready and willing to take on some emotionally difficult subjects,” Hansen said. “It does get more difficult at times, but our volunteers just always come in with this veracity, fierceness about them and passion to just give back and care for children that really need it.”

The program’s next training session is July 31 to Aug. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday.

Contact Hansen at 309-888-5855 or eric.hansen@mcleancountyil.gov for more information about volunteering.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.