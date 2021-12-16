Watch now: McLean County jail reports COVID outbreak

BLOOMINGTON — A coronavirus outbreak is sweeping through the McLean County jail and county health officials report all local ICU hospital beds are booked.
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said Thursday that 26 inmates and six jail staff tested positive for COVID-19, despite following "strict CDC protocols and procedures since the start of the COVID pandemic."
An inmate tested positive Saturday during a mandatory COVID-19 test before transferring to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Sandage said in a news release. The inmate was asymptomatic and it was the first case reported in the outbreak.
Sandage said the majority of inmates who tested positive following the first case are also asymptomatic. The remaining inmates who tested positive reported mild cold and flu-type symptoms.
The jail is continuing its quarantine policy and is coordinating with the McLean County Health Department, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency and jail medial staff to test all inmates every three days.
Jail staff are screened before each shift and follow local health department and CDC guidelines.
The jail is halting all non-essential inmate movement and will hold virtual court hearings unless a judge requests an in-person appearance. The onsite video visitation remains unchanged.
McLean County continues to see a high community transmission rate as the health department reports 100% of the county's intensive care unit beds are full for a second time this month. The percentage of total hospital beds in use in the county is 99%.
On Thursday, the health department reported an additional 162 new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total to 27,237.
Thirty-four McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 1,207 people are isolating at home. There are 44 patients in total admitted to McLean County hospitals for COVID-19.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 5.2% through Wednesday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicators mark the county as experiencing high community transmission.
Health department officials continue urging vaccinations and boosters. Upcoming clinics for people ages 12 and older for first, second, third or booster doses include:
- Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.
- Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hudson Fire Department.
- Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.
- Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Pre-registration is recommended and available at www.mcleancountyil.gov. Other vaccine locations can be searched through www.vaccines.gov.
Sierra Henry's 5 most memorable stories of 2021
Another crazy year has flown by and I would be lying if I said choosing my top five most memorable stories was easy. These lists, which we do every year in December, are always difficult. How can I sum up all the good, hard work we do in just five stories?
This is my second year with The Pantagraph, so I decided to choose five in-depth pieces that spoke to me and our readers. Some are heart-wrenching, such as the memories Jelani Day's friends shared with me. Others are more light hearted, like my story looking at Steak 'n Shake and all the fun Bloomington-Normal residents had eating at the restaurant when it was in its heyday.
There are many reasons I am proud to work for this organization. Our work is not only a reflection of ourselves as reporters, but of this community. I hope everyone can continue enjoying all the great work we do every day to provide quality local journalism to our readers. Thank you to all of our subscribers and readers for the support.
Central Illinois flooding was a hot topic this summer, but earlier this year I spoke with Roanoke residents about their frustrations with cons…
Central Illinois children's museums faced difficult decisions during the pandemic, like many businesses. But, when it came time to receive nec…
Steak 'n Shake has always held a special place in my heart. My grandmother was a huge fan of the fast casual restaurant, and we always made a …
Friends, former teammates, coaches, and teachers spoke with us about Jelani Day, a 25 year old Illinois State University graduate student who …
I can't talk about my top five favorite stories without mentioning Rivian and all the attention and excitement this company has brought to the…
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.