Watch now: McLean County jail reports COVID outbreak

BLOOMINGTON — A coronavirus outbreak is sweeping through the McLean County jail and county health officials report all local ICU hospital beds are booked.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said Thursday that 26 inmates and six jail staff tested positive for COVID-19, despite following "strict CDC protocols and procedures since the start of the COVID pandemic."

An inmate tested positive Saturday during a mandatory COVID-19 test before transferring to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Sandage said in a news release. The inmate was asymptomatic and it was the first case reported in the outbreak.

Sandage said the majority of inmates who tested positive following the first case are also asymptomatic. The remaining inmates who tested positive reported mild cold and flu-type symptoms.

The jail is continuing its quarantine policy and is coordinating with the McLean County Health Department, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency and jail medial staff to test all inmates every three days.

Jail staff are screened before each shift and follow local health department and CDC guidelines.

The jail is halting all non-essential inmate movement and will hold virtual court hearings unless a judge requests an in-person appearance. The onsite video visitation remains unchanged.

McLean County continues to see a high community transmission rate as the health department reports 100% of the county's intensive care unit beds are full for a second time this month. The percentage of total hospital beds in use in the county is 99%.

On Thursday, the health department reported an additional 162 new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total to 27,237.

Thirty-four McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 1,207 people are isolating at home. There are 44 patients in total admitted to McLean County hospitals for COVID-19.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 5.2% through Wednesday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicators mark the county as experiencing high community transmission.

Health department officials continue urging vaccinations and boosters. Upcoming clinics for people ages 12 and older for first, second, third or booster doses include:

Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hudson Fire Department.

Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Pre-registration is recommended and available at www.mcleancountyil.gov. Other vaccine locations can be searched through www.vaccines.gov.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.