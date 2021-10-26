Watch now: Jelani Day's family leads crowd on march through Peru, demanding answers

PERU — Five hundred people gathered at water’s edge Tuesday afternoon and marched the streets of Peru, retracing the sites where the last traces of Jelani Day were found.

“See it with your own eyes,” said his mom, Carmen Bolden Day. “See why I’m so adamant about finding out what happened to my son. …Please please please help me find justice. That’s all I’m asking.”

Day, a Danville native and graduate student at Illinois State University, was reported missing from Bloomington on Aug. 25. His body was found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near Peru and identified Sept. 23.

In the time between his disappearance and the positive ID, his belongings were found in the LaSalle-Peru area, none of them together.

“I need you to see for yourselves the area of where Jelani’s car was found, the area where the clothing was found, the area where the body was found, the distance between the three,” Bolden Day said. “None of this stuff adds up.”

A caravan of supporters traveled from the Peru Police Department through the city from location to location, finally arriving under the bridge that carries Route 251 over the Illinois River.

From the river, the crowd marched, led by Day’s family walking side by side, hand in hand with the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

“This is the beginning of a movement,” said Jackson, before marching with other members of his organization, the Rainbow People United to Serve Humanity Coalition. "Jelani will live as long as we remember him. Fight for him, keep fighting for him ... and those who killed him will pay their dues."

In the mile and a half between the bridge and the Illinois YMCA, marchers filled the quiet streets of Peru with chants, calling for justice, shouting his name, raising their fists and ensuring Peru could not ignore them.

“Let this city hear you,” one man yelled between chants. “Peru’s gonna hear us today.”

They came from Bloomington-Normal, Danville, Decatur, Peoria, St. Louis and as far as Texas carrying handwritten and printed signs bearing Day’s name.

Purple and gold stood out among the crowd as Day’s brothers of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. marched, as well as members of other National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations.

Students arrived by the car and busloads from Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Western Illinois universities. Members of local chapters of Black Lives Matter, NAACP and Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus participated.

The LaSalle County coroner said Monday his cause of death was drowning. Jonathan Jackson, national spokesman for Rainbow PUSH, said that report was an insult to Day’s family and they were not informed privately before the information was released publicly.

Bolden Day said despite the coroner’s report indicating no signs of foul play, she knows her son did not put himself in that river.

“They want us to believe that that area down there where his car was found, that he put it there; that area where his clothes were found, that he took his clothes off; that river where his body was found, that he put himself there,” she said. “I needed y’all to see it for yourself that Jelani wouldn’t have did none of this to himself. None of it.”

Standing at the edge of the wooded area where Day’s car was found near the YMCA, Day’s younger sister Zena Day said her brother did not put his car there but now everyone gathered could see all the missing pieces.

“We’ve been confused since the day we announced him missing. So now everyone is welcomed to our world of confusion,” she said. “Now let’s all come together and find out what happened to Jelani Day.”

Bolden Day said they want Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Illinois Department of Justice and FBI to lead this case, not just oversee it as part of a multi-jurisdictional task force.

Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka told The Pantagraph last week that the FBI declined to take the lead on this investigation.

"We’re asking (Raoul) simply to use the resources of the state to pick this issue up so that the family can have some answers and some closure," Jonathan Jackson said. "But right now it’s having more questions than we have answers.

"When a parent cannot bury their child and have any idea of what happened, when the university is too silent, when friends and colleagues are too silent, when we have the police department that is moving too slow too quietly through back channels — we want them to take the cover off and share the evidence that they know."

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

