Watch now: Jelani Day family continues call for answers

BLOOMINGTON — More than 300 people joined a virtual town hall to continue fighting for answers as to what led to 25-year-old Jelani Day's death.

Day's mother Carmen Bolden Day continues to call on the FBI to take over as lead investigators in the case. She said she has retained prominent Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump to represent the family as the continue to search for answers.

"Jelani not being here with me is one of the worst things that I've ever had to go through in my life," she said. "The fact that we've been treated the way we've been treated this entire time has been hurtful and has been disrespectful to Jelani and myself."

The Rainbow People United to Serve Humanity Coalition hosted the town hall, which was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube, on Friday. Representatives of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville, and other organizations outlined how they plan to raise the profile and awareness of the investigation.

Day, a 25-year-old Illinois State University speech pathology graduate student, was last seen in Bloomington on Aug. 24. His body was pulled from the Illinois River in Peru on Sept. 4, but it is unclear how he ended up there.

The LaSalle County coroner said the cause of death was drowning, but Day's family and others say he was murdered.

LaSalle County officials recently confirmed to The Pantagraph that Day's cell phone was located and sent to the FBI for forensic testing, but Bolden Day said she has been unable to make contact with the FBI to confirm that information herself.

Days car and other items, including clothes, were found earlier in the investigation, but his phone had been missing throughout.

A multi-jurisdictional task force is investigating Day's disappearance and death. It is comprised of the Illinois State Police, the Bloomington and Peru police departments, LaSalle County sheriff's and coroner's offices, and the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit.

During the virtual town hall, Bolden Day said she had to fight for updates on the investigation. She said she was not immediately notified that the police had found her son's car until hours after a search through Peru had already been conducted.

Bolden Day also said that she had to contact Illinois Search and Rescue, the organization that conducted the search in which Day's body was found on Sept. 4, nearly a week after the family had to conduct their own searches in Peru and Bloomington.

"that search took place because of my persistence, because of my friends an family who called search and rescue," said Bolden Day.

She went on to provide a time line from her family's perspective, one in which she said they were repeatedly left in the dark.

At the time, Bolden Day said there was a nationwide spotlight on the search for Gabby Petito, a social media influencer who went missing and was found dead around the same time as Day.

Following the nearly two-hour virtual meeting, Bolden Day and members of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition asked people to join them in continuing to raise the profile of the case. Prominent civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson called on U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to push for the FBI to take over.

“Jelani was somebody," said Bolden Day. "Jelani was goal oriented and career focused to be a doctor. I raised a great young man. He was a good son. He was a good brother. He was a great nephew. He was somebody that all of you would have loved. Jelani was important."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

