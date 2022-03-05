Watch now: Few Central Illinois police agencies submitted 2021 use-of-force data to FBI

BLOOMINGTON — More data in law enforcement incidents equals “better information,” and it allows agencies to better understand how they can improve in certain areas, some local police chiefs said.

But few police departments in Central Illinois submitted information in 2021 to a national database tracking police shootings and deadly use of force.

After three years in operation, the FBI’s National Use-of-Force Data Collection program is at risk of ceasing in 2022 because of low participation from law enforcement across the U.S., the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported.

Federal authorities began collecting data in 2019 from state, local, tribal and other federal law enforcement agencies with information on each time a police officer discharged a firearm, regardless if a person was struck, injured or killed.

The program arose because no government agency maintained reliable national data about how often police officers used force on citizens.

About 15% of Illinois law enforcement agencies provided use-of-force data to the FBI from January through September 2021. That is 148 out of 983 police agencies in the state, which represents 21% of sworn law enforcement officers in Illinois, according to the FBI.

Despite collecting the data, the FBI has not published and “may never publish” any use-of-force incident data because the program has not met the participation thresholds to publish information, the U.S. GAO said.

‘More data means better information’

Through the program, police departments voluntarily submit their officer-involved shootings to the FBI’s database. Agencies can submit reports even if there were zero use-of-force incidents involving firearms.

The Illinois State University and Normal police departments are in the minority of agencies that submitted reports to the FBI in 2021.

Non-participating area police departments last year include Bloomington, Colfax, Danvers, Decatur, Downs, El Paso, Farmer City, Gibson City, Gridley, Lexington, Pontiac, and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department, among others, according to the FBI.

The Bloomington Police Department plans to submit information in 2022, spokesman John Fermon said.

He said Bloomington police did not participate in the FBI’s Use-of-Force Data Collection program last year because the department focused on switching from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System, which Fermon said “was very labor-intensive.”

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said the department already collects its own use-of-force data annually, and that it’s important to have a nationwide tracking system.

“This just seems to go hand-in-hand with that, as well as transparency,” Bleichner said of why the department chose to submit data to the FBI. “There’s no secret. We take that information and publish it on our website, so I understand and buy in to the concept of having a nationwide database that tracks similar types of information, so that we can get a better understanding nationwide of what the numbers and figures are.”

Chenoa Police Chief Travis Cornwall said the department submitted a report last year; however, the FBI reported Chenoa police to be enrolled, but that it did not participate from January through September 2021.

Cornwall said the discrepancy could be because the Chenoa Police Department switched to submitting data to the NIBRS last August and did not continue with the National Use-of-Force Data Collection program through September.

“A small agency like mine, thankfully, we don’t have a lot of incidents in general and definitely have not had any of the ones that have reached the use-of-force or non-fatal shooting or arrest-related death. We just have not had those,” Cornwall said, noting he still submitted a “zero report” to show that the department had nothing to report.

ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff recognized the amount of time and work it takes for small police agencies to keep up with mandates, presenting a possible reason why participation in the program is low.

“They don’t really have staffing to do all the different compliance requirements … and so if they’re not mandated, and even if they are mandated, it can be very difficult for these smaller agencies,” Woodruff said. “That’s probably leading to a lot of the non-participation more so than probably just blatant refusal to participate.”

The CPD is staffed with four full-time officers and five part-time officers.

Cornwall said some of the newer federal data collection programs can be “a little time consuming” because it requires more specific information about every incident, such as age, race, type of weapon and what happened, “as opposed to before you’d just say what kind of incident you had and if you had an arrest or not.”

But Cornwall emphasized that “more data means better information,” which Woodruff also noted when pointing to the lack of national data in policing issues in the past decade or so.

“When The Washington Post is the major collector of police use-of-force or officer-involved shootings, that’s a concern,” Woodruff said. “I think it behooves police departments to participate in the program.”

In its first two years, the FBI National Use-of-Force Data Collection program reported 44% and 55% participation nationwide, putting the program in danger of shutting down this December.

A U.S. GAO report in December 2021 said the U.S. Office of Management and Budget stipulated at the inception of the program “that if the FBI did not achieve 60 percent participation by the end of 2022, the FBI was to end the data collection effort and explore alternatives for collecting law enforcement use of force data.”

It further stated that the Office of Management and Budget “set these participation thresholds because a high response rate is an important indicator of data quality. OMB officials also stated that use of force data are highly influential and, therefore, warrant a high standard of quality.”

Bleichner said it’s important to have a consistent nationwide database because otherwise, “you’re just utilizing narratives based on specific or certain events and you don’t have the hard data behind it.”

Training to reduce use of force

NPD submitted one use-of-force shooting to the FBI last year, which involved three officers discharging their firearms after a 66-year-old man opened gunfire at a mobile home park in north Normal.

The armed suspect, Ronald J. Reiner, shot five people, killing two, authorities said. He was killed by police at the scene. The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office later reported that police were justified in using lethal force.

But “the vast majority of time,” Bleichner said, use-of-force incidents are what police consider soft, empty-hand incidents such as an arm-lock or pressure points to gain compliance when a person resists arrest.

“One thing about use of force is that it is really a response to aggression," Fermon said. “Just because there is a use of force does not mean the officer is doing something wrong.”

Officers may be involved in more serious altercations at times, Bleichner said, and sometimes it presents opportunities for more training.

Police officials said departments look at each use-of-force event to make sure it was within its policy and to explore any additional training.

“We also look at a situation to see who is using force and in what types of situations,” Bleichner said. “If you have individuals that are utilizing force at a higher rate, why is that?”

The ISU Police Department also conducts regular use-of-force training, and it has video simulators for fast-pace or high-pressure situations.

Fermon said BPD conducts automatic reviews for officers with 10 or more use-of-force incidents in a year “in addition to spot checking body worn cameras … annual de-escalation training and other trainings officers can attend to better communication.”

“It’s all about officer development, risk management, and then again, we always look at our policy,” NPD's Bleichner said, emphasizing the effort to ensure use-of-force incidents are in compliance with state law and recent case law.

Police departments use scenario trainings to build experience and repetition.

“The first time they experience it, hopefully isn’t out on the street,” Bleichner said. “They’ve been through a training scenario or an exercise where there’s been something similar happened and they have some positive repetitions in that training environment, which should prevent a situation from going awry and have a better outcome.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

