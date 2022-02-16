Watch now: Ex-State Farm employee alleges she was fired for complaining of 'rampant discrimination'

BLOOMINGTON — A second former State Farm employee has filed a lawsuit accusing the insurance company of retaliating against her for speaking out against discrimination.

Shashi Mandhyan, an Asian American woman, was terminated after 19 years with State Farm because "she complained about State Farm's rampant culture of racism and discrimination which permeated throughout her time at State Farm, creating a hostile work environment," according to the lawsuit filed Jan. 21 in the McLean County Circuit Court.

Mandhyan was working out of State Farm's Bloomington office, where its corporate headquarters are located.

A company spokeswoman on Tuesday said "State Farm has long been committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all of our associates and customers are treated with respect and dignity, and where differences are valued. These allegations do not reflect the State Farm culture."

It is the second lawsuit accusing the insurance giant of discrimination and retaliation.

Carla Campbell-Jackson, former State Farm employee and Normal resident, in December filed a lawsuit against the insurance agency, accusing the company of discrimination and retaliation. In her lawsuit, Campbell-Jackson said she was terminated after 28 years with the company for complaining about the company's "rampant culture of racism and discrimination."

The suit was filed in Michigan because Campbell-Jackson was working at a State Farm office in Portage, Michigan, at the time of the offenses claimed.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and lawyers with Chicago-based Hart, McLaughlin & Eldridge are representing the women. Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and Jelani Day, and has handled several other high-profile cases.

In her lawsuit, Mandhyan alleges that, after being reassigned to a new department in 2018, her direct manager and supervisor "engaged in shockingly harassing, abusive, and hostile conduct," including "regularly pretending to sneeze in her presence" and saying he was "allergic to her."

Among her claims, Mandhyan alleges the supervisor told her "Asian women" like herself were "supposed to be subdued"; that "no one could understand her because of her accent," and required Mandhyan to "ask permission every time she need to get up from her desk, including when she needed to go to the bathroom, while her white co-workers were not similarly required to ask permission for such things."

The lawsuit accuses Mandhyan's co-workers of engaging in similar discriminatory behavior, such as calling her "sushi", telling her that "Indian people were dirty and strange", and asking her "why Indian people carry dirty laundry over their head".

Mandhyan filed an internal complaint with State Farm's Ethics and Compliance Hotline in late 2019, according the the lawsuit. Around the same time, Mandhyan alleges her managers and supervisors "began intensely scrutinizing" her, leading to "receiving a negative performance review and being terminated in retaliation for articulating her concerns."

In October 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Rights found Mandhyan was "retaliated against and harassed by State Farm, received negative performance evaluations, and was ultimately terminated" following a year-long investigation into the claims.

On Wednesday, Mandhyan was joined by her lawyers and Campbell-Jackson in announcing the lawsuit in Chicago at the headquarters for the Rainbow People United to Save Humanity, the nonprofit organization led by civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Crump said the "landmark lawsuit" points to a pattern of "rampant discrimination" by State Farm.

"We have 150 of your current and former employees who are making the same proclamation, and you all continue to be tone deaf," Crump said during the press conference. "State Farm, you keep trying to talk about some policy you have, but discrimination keeps happening and it’s harming real people."

