Watch now: Ex-employee says State Farm's 'racism causes harm'; company denies allegations

CHICAGO — “State Farm, your racism causes harm.” That was the message repeated by attorneys and NAACP leaders Thursday, standing alongside a former State Farm employee who is suing the insurance giant for discrimination and retaliation.

“There exists an abundance of evidence of a culture of racism and career disenfranchisement for African American and minority employees, including Hispanics and Muslims,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, speaking at a news conference at the Rainbow People United to Save Humanity Coalition headquarters. “Dr. Carla (Campbell-Jackson) is but one of the people that have faced daily implicit bias while working at State Farm.”

Campbell-Jackson, represented by Crump as well as Robert McLaughlin and Steven Hart of Chicago, filed a lawsuit last week against State Farm claiming multiple violations of her civil rights, including those protected under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The suit was filed in Michigan because Campbell-Jackson was working at a State Farm office in Portage, Michigan, at the time of the offenses claimed.

Gina Morss-Fischer, a spokeswoman for the Bloomington-based insurer, said Thursday, "While we admire Ben Crump's important civil rights work, we fundamentally disagree with the facts Carla Campbell-Jackson is presenting in this case. We believe these allegations are without merit as they run counter to our values and who we are as an organization. In our defense of these allegations, we will provide important facts that Campbell-Jackson has failed to present."

Campbell-Jackson's lawsuit follows a determination made earlier this year by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that a charge of racism, discrimination and retaliation had reasonable cause, which means the agency found evidence that gave reason to believe discrimination did occur.

The agency’s efforts to resolve the charges through voluntary means — a process known as conciliation — was considered to have failed in June. The EEOC later issued a right-to-sue letter to Campbell-Jackson.

Campbell-Jackson, a Black woman and resident of Normal, worked for State Farm for 28 years before she was terminated within two weeks of reporting discriminatory practices, her legal team said Thursday.

Morss-Fischer said Campbell-Jackson was terminated "because she shared sensitive, confidential personal customer and employee information outside of our organization; a clear policy and code of conduct violation by a management level employee. After becoming aware of the situation, State Farm took quick action to follow breach protocols and to secure the sensitive information."

She said the company believes it is important to note the EEOC chose not to litigate this matter after the reasonable cause determination was made.

Crump said in the EEOC investigation that began after Campbell-Jackson was terminated in 2016, the federal agency collected approximately “100,000 pieces of evidence documenting a culture of racism and discrimination.”

Campbell-Jackson and another former State Farm employee who spoke Thursday said they experienced discrimination throughout their time with the company.

Campbell-Jackson's legal team gave several examples of racism and discrimination that she says she witnessed in the workplace, including discriminatory speech, images of nooses, racist memes and a letter believed to be sent from a group of State Farm employees to Campbell-Jackson and other minority employees which included explicitly racist and discriminatory language against multiple minority groups.

According to the lawsuit complaint, on another occasion State Farm employees “attempted to force Dr. Campbell-Jackson to kiss a live pig as a form of racist humiliation.”

McLaughlin said the evidence in this case “proves without question that Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson was discriminated against and retaliated against.”

Campbell-Jackson said that in 2014, when she was leading a major project in the special investigative unit of the company, she heard other employees speak of “filling cups,” which she said meant, “Finding claims that they could deny so that they would not have to make a policy payment to our customers.”

“I began to notice that the overabundance of the people being denied were from the inner city,” she said, noting other employees made derogatory comments about customers’ ethnic names and living situations, saying that the Black State Farm agents’ “books of business stink.”

Prior to reporting discrimination, Campbell-Jackson said she received high ratings and reviews in the workplace, but afterward her marks decreased.

“Suddenly her reviews started dwindling … something she had never received before she made complaints,” McLaughlin said. “Within a matter of two weeks or less she was retaliated against by being terminated.”

According to the lawsuit, when other employees “inadvertently” sent private information, which State Farm said was the reason for her termination, “at most, said employees were reminded by a manager to remain mindful and to avoid sending (personal information),” and Campbell-Jackson said she was never aware of any other termination for that cause.

After her termination, the company extended a settlement offer of $175,000 “under strict confidentiality … to not speak of the discrimination she reported,” McLaughlin said.

“I had a duty to not remain silent. I had a duty to reject that offer because it is not the right thing to do,” Campbell-Jackson said. “Racism and discrimination cannot be bought away.”

Crump said more than 50 current and former State Farm employees have reached out to Campbell-Jackson’s legal team with their own allegations of discrimination from the company.

“Today is Dr. Carla’s lawsuit. Tomorrow it will be another, if not a class action lawsuit,” Crump said, adding that although the company may condemn racism in its words, “they don’t condemn racism at State Farm with their actions.”

Akin to the Me Too Movement that seeks to expose sexual violence and advocate for victims, Campbell-Jackson said with this suit, she hopes to motivate a “We Too” movement exposing corporate racism.

“We see you. We hear you and we feel you,” she said. “We, too, have cried for too long; we, too, have suffered. … We will break the chain of silence.”

The company spokeswoman said State Farm strives to be a force of good in the communities it serves.

"At State Farm, we embrace diversity and inclusion because it is simply the right thing to do. We seek candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences and do not tolerate or condone discrimination of any kind," she said. "Racism has no place anywhere in our society and we work tirelessly to provide an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued."

According to the complaint, Campbell-Jackson demands a trial by jury for each of her claims and requests that the court award her the following: actual damages, lost wages, damages for her psychological injuries and emotional distress, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and litigation costs and “such other and further relief as the Court deems reasonable and just.”

Campbell-Jackson, who serves as first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP, was joined Thursday by state and local NAACP leadership in speaking to the press.

Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch, called Campbell-Jackson her “right hand officer” in the fight for justice and commended her for standing up with this lawsuit.

“Now let’s get to it. Right is right is right. …When you see it, when you feel it, when you’re targeted, say something,” Foster said, noting Campbell-Jackson is “not on this island alone.”

“Being a good neighbor matters. It should matter for all,” she continued. “Twenty-eight years should count for something, but more importantly, we need democracy to work.”

In reference to State Farm’s advertisements and spokespeople, Campbell-Jackson said, “News alert to Mr. Jake on the State Farm commercials, to Mr. Patrick Mahomes: based on my experience, State Farm is not a good neighbor to people who look like me and you.”

