Watch now: Evidence can be used in fatal Goodfield fire case, judge rules

Prosecutors in a murder and arson case against a 10-year-old boy will be allowed to use evidence from the mobile home trailer which burned in a fire that killed five of the boy’s family members, a judge ruled Friday.

EUREKA — Prosecutors in a murder and arson case against an 11-year-old boy will be allowed to use evidence from the mobile home trailer destroyed in a fire that killed five of the boy’s family members, a judge ruled Friday.

The boy, who was 9 years old at the time, is accused of igniting a fire inside the home at Timberline Trailer Court, north of Goodfield, April 6, 2019.

He and his mother, Katrina Alwood, survived the blaze.

Kathryn Murray, 69; Jason Wall, 34; Rose Alwood, 2; Daemeon Wall, 2; and Ariel Wall, 1, died from the fire.

Goodfieldfire

This April 18, 2019, file photo shows what was left after an April 6 fire destroyed a mobile home at 14 Cypress Court in the Timberline Trailer Court, north of Goodfield.

Judge Charles Feeney’s ruling Friday came on two motions by defense lawyer Peter Dluski to suppress any evidence from the trailer, as well as a T-shirt belonging to the boy.

Dluski argued that the evidence should be barred from court because it was collected without search warrants and without allowing the defense to perform its own testing.

Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger said the evidence was not improperly disposed of, nor was it collected in bad faith.

The judge said the trailer was removed from the site because it was deemed a safety hazard.

Snow's lawyers obtain nearly 8,000 documents in 1991 murder case

A Woodford County sheriff’s detective testified that the child’s mother and grandmother provided the T-shirt to law enforcement.

The boy was charged in October 2019 with five counts of murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.

A hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28 to review several other defense motions, including a motion to suppress the child’s statements and a motion to suppress other acts by the minor prior to the fire.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

