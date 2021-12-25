Watch now: Court adapts to COVID at McLean County jail

BLOOMINGTON – Several times in the past two weeks, a prosecutor in McLean County bond court has cited “COVID concerns” as a reason to release a defendant from jail. Few of those instances included reducing a preliminarily set cash bond to a personal recognizance bond.

“We’ve always looked at our bond recommendations in an eye toward public safety, and hopefully we’re only recommending cash bonds when we truly have data to suggest the offender is a danger to society,” State’s Attorney Don Knapp said, emphasizing that each bond recommendation is, and always has been, made on a case by case basis.

But personal recognizance bond recommendations followed with a comment of “in light of COVID concerns,” comes as the jail is experiencing its largest outbreak of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The jail had reported seven positive COVID cases between March 2020 and the latest outbreak.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage reported Dec. 16 that 26 inmates and six jail staff tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 11.

Sandage told The Pantagraph Wednesday that the jail had 52 positive COVID cases considered to be active.

Jail records staff told The Pantagraph that 59 inmates and 31 workers have tested positive for the virus since March 2020.

Sandage also said the current jail population as of Wednesday sat at 190 inmates. The jail has about 70 correctional officers, he said, in addition to other workers.

“Up until a week or so ago, we’ve been pretty lucky, however, just as everybody’s facing, cases are on the increase,” Sandage said.

He noted that the overwhelming majority of people in the jail who tested positive for the virus are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms.

There have been zero deaths associated to COVID-19 at the jail.

The numbers come as COVID cases bounce back up following months of declines. The latest omicron variant is highly transmissible, although the latest studies indicate people who get sick are less likely to be hospitalized than those with the previous delta variant.

Emails sent about jail capacity

Since the recent outbreak, inmates and staff are tested every three days. Sandage said that will continue until there are zero positive cases. He said prior to Dec. 11, inmates and staff were only tested for the virus if they presented symptoms.

While a COVID test is pending for an inmate, they are isolated only if they show symptoms, he said.

Inmates have the option at the jail to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but Sandage said since vaccines became available, about 30% of inmates chose to get the shot.

The pandemic has caused the sheriff, the state’s attorney, public defender and the judiciary to keep an even closer eye on the jail’s population.

“A big part of it is taking a look at the inmates who are possibly medically vulnerable and who are not in on serious charges that we can get rid of,” Sandage said, adding that the jail tends to sway away from releasing violent offenders.

“So, of course, we take a look at the seriousness of the crime before we even approach the judiciary or state’s attorney in seeking someone’s release,” Sandage said.

Pandemic or not, an email is sent each morning to judges, the state’s attorney’s and public defender’s offices updating the current jail capacity.

“Even with the jail monitoring the number of people there, we’ve been doing that even before COVID, as far as making sure that those that are there are the ones that need to be in jail,” said 11th Circuit Court Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer. “And there’s always going to be some people in jail on mandatory sentences that we just have no control over.”

Fellheimer said that since the onset of the pandemic, the court started delaying reporting dates for defendants with mandatory jail sentences in an effort to control the jail population.

“But as the pandemic’s rolled on, some of those jail reporting dates have now come up and we’ve had to extend some of those out, too,” Fellheimer said.

Recently, sentencing hearings for defendants already incarcerated at the jail have been put on hold, especially for those with mandatory prison sentences.

Other hearings have moved to Zoom.

“If you know a person is going to DOC (Illinois Department of Corrections), there is no need to risk exposing the guards to bring them up to the courtroom,” Fellheimer said.

“We’ve tried to look under every nook and cranny to see where we can eliminate people coming into the building as best as we can,” the judge added. “It’s just the remote hearings aren’t the end-all, be-all for every court case, especially the criminal sentencing because there’s a human element involved there you kind of lose on a remote hearing, and the defendant has a right to be physically present.”

'Do we really want to bring that person back?'

Another procedure that changed due to COVID is dealing with warrant arrests.

If a defendant has failed to appear at a court date, a warrant is issued for their arrest. The person would be arrested, brought to jail and typically issued a cash bond.

Fellheimer said mainly in non-violent or drug offenses, instead of arresting the individual, the law enforcement officer will issue a notice to appear in court.

“Yes, they failed to appear, but we make determinations still on a case by case basis – do we really want to bring that person back?” Knapp said. “We work with the sheriff’s department to determine if that’s somebody we want to bring back or not. Sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t.”

Knapp noted that the state’s attorney’s office recommend personal recognizance bonds in nearly 80% of drug cases.

As the jail began reporting more positive COVID cases last week, inmates were being released early from jail sentences. Sandage said that stopped after the first week.

The sheriff also noted that the jail currently has about 40 people in custody who should be in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“That adds to our problems and our difficulties,” trying to spread inmates out and finding space to isolate people, Sandage said.

Inmates have one hour of free time outside their cells, but they’re required to socially distance and wear masks during that time.

“We enforce that strictly,” Sandage said. “It takes a constant eye of the correctional officer to make sure those rules are being followed.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

