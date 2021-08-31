Watch now: Community 'heartbroken' after Normal shooting that left 3 dead

NORMAL — Community members offered support to residents of a Normal mobile home park Tuesday as police released more details about a shooting that left three people injured and three dead, including the suspect.

"It's heartbreaking to see what happened yesterday," said the Rev. Ed Wright, lead pastor of Heartland Church, just down the street from the mobile home park on Linden Street.

Authorities on Tuesday identified those killed in the shooting that took place Monday afternoon in the Landing Estates Mobile Home Park, in the 2000 block of Lambert Drive. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene: Sharon Reiner, 64; Julie Davis, 59; and Ronald J. Reiner, 66.

State police, who are handling the investigation, did not describe Ronald Reiner as the suspect, but said that a male suspect was killed by police at the scene. The two other victims were women.

Three other people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ronald Reiner did custodial work for Stevenson Elementary School before he retired in January, Bloomington District 87 officials confirmed Tuesday evening. A report from February said he had worked for the district for 32 years.

Pantagraph archives indicate that he married Sharon Reiner in 2001.

State police are taking over the investigation as part of the protocol for officer-involved shootings, officials said.

Officers who discharged their weapons during the incident are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation. State police would not release the number of officers who responded to the incident or how many were placed on leave.

"This investigation is still in its infancy and is active and ongoing," Trooper Josh Robinson said in an email Tuesday. "To protect the integrity of the investigation no further information is being released at this time."

The Pantagraph has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking body and dashboard camera footage of the incident.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said he recalls around four police-involved shootings in the last 30 years.

The most recent was in 2011 during an altercation between Normal police and a resident. A report from the Illinois State Police found that the officers acted appropriately in that situation.

Heartland Church members on Monday helped shelter and comfort children who had been on their way home from school when a roadblock prevented buses from arriving at the nearby stop around 4 p.m.

Four Unit 5 school buses carrying around 30 junior high students pulled into the church's large parking lot about a half mile from the shooting.

“Some of the kids were literally in tears and crying and clinging, shaken up. Parents were shaken, too,” Wright said.

Matt Holderby, Heartland Church executive pastor, added that some parents were “frantic,” “getting out of the car and sobbing.”

Several children who live at Landing Estates were unable to return home for hours while police blockaded a stretch of Linden Street.

The church has since reached out to members of its congregation who live in the mobile home park to offer support and to lend an ear.

At this point, the church has primarily given area residents an opportunity to talk, but if other needs arise, "we'll be there," Wright said.

"It breaks our heart for what has taken place, but we're grateful we're able to be here at this point," said Wright. "We just hope in the days ahead that, if there's some needs, that we can be a resource."

Church members are hurting for the "pain of knowing what those families are currently going through," he said, adding that their "hearts go out to our law enforcement that were involved in this because they had to make some difficult choices too in this process.”

Dayna Brown, a spokeswoman for McLean County Unit 5, said the school district is providing counselors and social workers to any student needing additional support.

"Unit 5 is extremely appreciative that Heartland Church was willing to help our students during this incident," she said. "This can be a scary situation for anyone, let alone children, and we did have a student who was visibly upset."

On Tuesday morning, managers of the Casey's General Store across the street from Landing Estates described the shock and concern they had.

Many of their regular customers live in the mobile home park, said Kathy Atchison, a store manager. Like Heartland Church, the gas station also served as a temporary meeting place for people unable to go home Monday afternoon.

"We're just waiting for our regulars to come in," she said, adding that the neighborhood is a beautiful and quiet place. "It was a shocker."

Trinity Lutheran Church is also providing support for the family of Julie Davis, said Pastor Billy Newell.

By Tuesday morning a GoFundMe page was created to support the family of Adam Fowler, identified by family members on the website as one of the survivors of the shooting.

Fowler suffered injuries to his neck and chest, including a broken vertebrae and a collapsed lung, according to the fundraiser's organizer, Caitlyn Kemp, who said he was her brother-in-law.

By Tuesday afternoon, she wrote on the website that Fowler was awake and responsive, but very tired. Family members are expected to need help with travel expenses between Bloomington and Peoria, where he is hospitalized, she said.

"Adam is a wonderful, genuine, kindhearted and just one of the most amazing souls you could ever come in contact with," Kemp wrote. "He puts everyone before himself, has helped my sister raise my niece into the bravest, smartest little girl, and just has so much life left to live.

"My family has known Adam since he was 8, but I'm lucky to say I've known him my whole life and we are hopeful that he can fight through this tragic event."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

