Watch now: Civil rights attorney calls out State Farm for 'rampant discrimination'

BLOOMINGTON — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump on Wednesday said current and former State Farm employees will continue to call out the insurance giant for "rampant discrimination."

Crump is representing two former State Farm employees in separate lawsuits alleging that they were retaliated against speaking out against discrimination. The most recent lawsuit was filed on behalf of Shashi Mandhyan, an Asian American woman who worked at the company's Bloomington headquarters for 19 years.

"We have 150 of your current and former employees who are making the same proclamation, and you all continue to be tone deaf," Crump said during a press conference in Chicago. "State Farm, you keep trying to talk about some policy you have, but discrimination keeps happening and it’s harming real people."

Crump is also representing Carla Campbell Jackson, a former State Farm employee and Normal resident, who filed a lawsuit in December alleging discrimination and retaliation.

"We want you to do better State Farm, but if you refuse to do better, then we're going to take a stand and stand our ground with these women of color," he said.

A company spokeswoman on Tuesday said: "State Farm has long been committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all of our associates and customers are treated with respect and dignity, and where differences are valued. These allegations do not reflect the State Farm culture."

Crump was joined Wednesday by Mandhyan, Campbell-Jackson, and their lawyers with Chicago-based Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, in announcing Mandhyan's lawsuit at the headquarters for the Rainbow People United to Save Humanity, the nonprofit organization led by civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and Jelani Day, and has handled several other high-profile cases.

Mandhyan was terminated after 19 years with State Farm because "she complained about State Farm's rampant culture of racism and discrimination which permeated throughout her time at State Farm, creating a hostile work environment," according to the lawsuit filed Jan. 21 in McLean County Circuit Court.

Campbell-Jackson, former State Farm employee and Normal resident, in December filed a lawsuit against the insurance agency, accusing the company of discrimination and retaliation. In her lawsuit, Campbell-Jackson said she was terminated after 28 years with the company for complaining about the company's "rampant culture of racism and discrimination."

The suit was filed in Michigan because Campbell-Jackson was working at a State Farm office in Portage, Michigan, at the time of the offenses claimed.

In her lawsuit, Mandhyan said that, after being reassigned to a new department in 2018, her direct manager and supervisor "engaged in shockingly harassing, abusive, and hostile conduct," including "regularly pretending to sneeze in her presence" and saying he was "allergic to her."

Among her claims, Mandhyan alleges the supervisor told her "Asian women" like herself were "supposed to be subdued"; that "no one could understand her because of her accent," and required Mandhyan to "ask permission every time she need to get up from her desk, including when she needed to go to the bathroom, while her white co-workers were not similarly required to ask permission for such things."

The lawsuit accuses Mandhyan's co-workers of engaging in similar discriminatory behavior, such as calling her "sushi", telling her that "Indian people were dirty and strange", and asking her "why Indian people carry dirty laundry over their head".

Mandhyan filed an internal complaint with State Farm's Ethics and Compliance Hotline in late 2019, according the the lawsuit. Around the same time, Mandhyan alleges her managers and supervisors "began intensely scrutinizing" her, leading to "receiving a negative performance review and being terminated in retaliation for articulating her concerns."

In October 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Rights found Mandhyan was "retaliated against and harassed by State Farm, received negative performance evaluations, and was ultimately terminated" following a year-long investigation into the claims.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

