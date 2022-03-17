Watch now: City denies wrongdoing in Bloomington man's lawsuit over K9 bite

BLOOMINGTON — Lawyers for the City of Bloomington and three of its police officers denied wrongdoing in a Bloomington man’s excessive force lawsuit over a K9 bite during a 2020 arrest.

Todd Kelly, through his lawyer, Louis Meyer, filed a lawsuit Feb. 2 in the Central District of Illinois federal court against the City of Bloomington and three of its police officers, alleging excessive force and failure to intervene while a police dog bit Kelly's arm, despite him complying with police orders.

Kelly suffered nerve damage to his right hand and arm when a K9 bit him for more than 13 seconds, the lawsuit said, after BPD officers Justin Shively, Todd Walcott and Stephen Brown were executing an arrest warrant for Kelly for a parole violation.

The three officers arrived the morning of Feb. 7, 2020, to a Bloomington hotel where Kelly had been staying.

Kelly said he heard “an unknown individual” ram the door to his hotel room, but Matthew Warner, an attorney for the city, said in a response filed Tuesday that “officers clearly identified themselves” before ramming the door.

Kelly jumped out of the hotel room’s window and was met by a K9 and Shively, who ordered Kelly to get on the ground.

The lawsuit said Kelly complied and went to the ground with his hands in the air when Shively deployed the K9. Warner’s response to the complaint said Kelly’s “hands were in the air at some point,” but denied that he complied, stopped and raised his hands.

“Defendants admit that K9 Ryker was loosed while Plaintiff was standing, but deny the characterization or implication that Plaintiff was attempting to go to the ground and/or attempting to comply with Officer Shively’s lawful order at that time,” Warner wrote.

The city admitted that officers Walcott and Brown were present during the detention; however, they oppose Kelly’s characterization of the K9 deployment as “an attack” and therefore argue that the bystander officers did not need to intervene.

Kelly was not charged with resisting arrest, the lawsuit noted and court records show.

“The city believes that officers acted appropriately during the course of this arrest,” city spokesperson Katherine Murphy said in a statement last month.

Warner and attorney Peter Jennetten, of Peoria-based Quinn Johnston law firm, are representing the city and the three police officers in the lawsuit.

An initial hearing is set for April 29.

The Pantagraph has requested police body-worn camera footage of the arrest under the Freedom of Information Act.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

