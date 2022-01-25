Watch now: Bloomington police investigating fatal shooting

BLOOMINGTON – Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man died Monday night from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Jefferson Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a person who had been shot.

Officers found a 29-year-old male with gunshot wounds inside an apartment. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder pronounced the man deceased at 8:45 p.m. Monday.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information to release, police said.

The shooting is under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department and its crime scene investigation and criminal investigations division.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Bloomington police Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 and pjones@cityblm.org or Detective Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org.

People also can submit an anonymous tip to police at 309-434-2963 or ciau@cityblm.org.

This was the first reported homicide in Bloomington in 2022. It was the fourth shooting reported this year in Bloomington and the fifth in the Twin Cities. All five shootings this year have come within nine days.

The five shootings in Bloomington-Normal this January surpasses the four reported shootings in the Twin Cities in January 2021. Of the four shootings in January 2021, one was fatal.

