Watch now: 2 offered money to kill Mackinaw woman, prosecutors say

MACKINAW — At least two of the four people charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 51-year-old Rebecca D. Bolin were offered money to kill the woman, prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

Tazewell County prosecutors say Nathaniel L. Maloney, 18, of Morton; Sage N. Raeuber, 19, of Morton; and Andre T. Street, 17, of Groveland; who is charged in adult court, had entered a plan with a 15-year-old girl to commit the murder.

Authorities said one person, whose name is redacted in court documents, offered to pay money to Maloney, Street and another person, whose name also is redacted.

The 15-year-old girl is charged in juvenile court.

Tazewell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 9:15 p.m. Oct. 22 to a residence on American Legion Road in Mackinaw for a report of shots fired. There they found Rebecca Bolin dead and Douglas Bolin wounded by gunshots in the residence’s front room.

The probable cause statement, which contains many redacted names, show that one person was in the house’s basement and heard footsteps upstairs followed by gunshots. The person went upstairs and saw Maloney and Street in the residence, court documents say.

Maloney and Raeuber were arrested Oct. 23. Raeuber told police that money was offered in exchange for the killing.

A person whose name is redacted told police that they had learned of the girl entering a plan with Maloney, Street and Raeuber “within the past couple of weeks” to kill the woman.

Raeuber told police that she drove Maloney and Street to the residence where the two men exited the car with firearms. She heard gunshots, and then Maloney and Street exited the residence shortly thereafter, according to the probable cause statement.

Raueber dropped Street off at a Peoria residence, while she and Maloney were found Oct. 23 in Peoria County.

Street also admitted to police about the planned attack and that he and Maloney entered the residence with firearms “where they fired multiple rounds at Rebecca and Douglas,” the probable cause statement said.

The three teens charged in adult court are due back in court Nov. 10 for preliminary hearings.

