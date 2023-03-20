Editor's note: These videos, more of which appear at the bottom of this story, contain footage and language that some viewers may find disturbing.

NORMAL — The arrest at the heart of a lawsuit filed against Normal police officers is shown in body camera footage released Monday.

The videos, obtained by The Pantagraph through a Freedom of Information Act request, show the arrest of Taylor Brown, whose federal lawsuit against the officers was first reported by The Pantagraph on Feb. 24. Brown alleges that the officers used excessive force and she was arrested without probable cause.

Officers had brought Brown, 18, to the station to answer questions about a fire that broke out before 1 a.m. Feb. 9 at her apartment on Parktrail Road. She was arrested after refusing to provide her phone to police, who had not obtained a warrant, according to the lawsuit. A struggle ensued as officers attempted to take it from her.

"She knew her rights and she knew what these officers were trying to do was wrong, and it was illegal," said her attorney, Abby D. Bakos.

Bakos said she had not received the videos from the Town of Normal as of Monday afternoon, despite having also filed a records request seeking them. Bakos has said in court filings that the Normal Police Department refused to identify the officers involved in the arrest, and she sought a subpoena to force it to do so.

Brown's lawsuit alleges that her Fourth Amendment rights were violated and she was battered during the encounter that left her with bruises, sore muscles, cuts to her wrists and emotional trauma. She is seeking "an award of reasonable compensatory and punitive damages, plus costs."

Lawyers for the Town of Normal have declined to comment on the pending litigation.

In the lawsuit, Brown said her roommate called 911 after the fire broke out. Responding officers asked Brown, a college student, to join them at the police station to answer questions. She agreed to do so but asked to be taken back to her vehicle after she was left in a room for 40 minutes, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit describes, and video shows, Brown being approached in the lobby by a female officer who says her phone is being seized as part of the investigation. Brown can be heard on the phone with a woman whom the lawsuit identifies as her mother, a Chicago police officer.

In the video, Brown asked several times for a reason why her phone was being seized; the officer repeated that the fire was under investigation and told Brown that she could agree to an interview with a detective if she wanted to discuss the matter further.

When she said she would not provide an interview, officers approached and began to take the phone from her hands; a struggle ensued, and she was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs while struggling and screaming for her mother on the phone.

"No, I'm not under arrest!" yelled Brown, who had been told as much moments earlier in the video.

"You are under arrest," a male officer replied.

As Brown was led out of the lobby, a detective in the hallway asked whether she would provide a statement. After attempting to clarify what that meant, she asked for a lawyer.

"You can take her to jail," the detective replied, speaking to the officers escorting Brown. "Whatever charges you guys have."

"You have resisting (arrest) and aggravated battery of a police officer," the female officer told Brown.

"Oh, my God!" Brown yelled, audibly upset. "OK, I'll do the interview!"

"You still have the charges," the officer replied.

"i didn't aggravate you, you assaulted me!" Brown said.

"Relax," the officer said.

"You assaulted me," Brown repeated. "I'm 18 years old and you assaulted me. Of course I'm aggravated! I wasn't resisting arrest; you didn't say that I was under arrest!"

"Listen. I asked you to provide your phone and you refused," the officer said, as Brown protested that she came willingly to the station and had been asking for a reason why her phone was being seized.

"I gave you several times to hand it to me," the officer continued. "You did not hand me your phone. Then we took your phone. You kicked several officers. You're going to jail."

According to the lawsuit, Brown was taken to jail, where she was required to strip before an employee searched her for contraband. She was not released until 1 p.m. Feb. 9.

Brown was never charged with any crimes related to the fire or her actions at the station, according to the lawsuit. A check of McLean County court records also does not show any 2023 charges under that name.

Police seized her phone but returned it around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 after they were unable to obtain a search warrant, the lawsuit said.