Veterans Parkway in Bloomington reopened after truck, trailer overturn

BLOOMINGTON — Southbound Veterans Parkway in Bloomington was shut down for over an hour Sunday after a pickup truck hauling equipment flipped on its side.

Bloomington Police Department Sgt. Clayton Arnold told The Pantagraph that crews responded before 3 p.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Parkway, just east of South Main Street.

He said an equipment failure on the trailer the truck was towing caused both to turn over. A reporter with The Pantagraph observed heavy damage to the truck cab.

Arnold also said the driver was not being reckless, and was not intoxicated.

The Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Sunday that the sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to a hospital.

A condition update on the driver was not available late Sunday afternoon.

The road was back open within an hour and a half, Arnold said.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly referenced where the crash happened. This version has been corrected.