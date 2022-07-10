 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Veterans Parkway in Bloomington reopened after truck, trailer overturn

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Southbound Veterans Parkway in Bloomington was shut down for over an hour Sunday after a pickup truck hauling equipment flipped on its side.

Bloomington Police Department Sgt. Clayton Arnold told The Pantagraph that crews responded before 3 p.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Parkway, just east of South Main Street.

He said an equipment failure on the trailer the truck was towing caused both to turn over. A reporter with The Pantagraph observed heavy damage to the truck cab.

Arnold also said the driver was not being reckless, and was not intoxicated.

The Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Sunday that the sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to a hospital.

A condition update on the driver was not available late Sunday afternoon.

The road was back open within an hour and a half, Arnold said.

Normal police: Shots fired Saturday near Illinois State campus

An earlier version of this story incorrectly referenced where the crash happened. This version has been corrected.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Group shares love of nature during 'Unplug Normal' bird tour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News