Marquez
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
BLOOMINGTON — A Vermont man has been charged with methamphetamine possession in McLean County.
Michael A. Marquez, 58, is charged with possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, a Class 5 felony, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
His bond was set at $50,000 as a personal recognizance bond, meaning he did not have to pay any cash to be released. He is also allowed to live and work in Vermont as the case moves forward.
Marquez's next appearance on the matter is an arraignment on April 21.
