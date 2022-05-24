Utah man charged with stealing more than $45K in McLean County

An unidentified gunman has shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train. Police officials say it appears to have been an unprovoked attack, and the victim died at a hospital. Police say the shooting took place Sunday on a Q train traveling over the Manhattan Bridge at around 11:40 a.m. That's a time of day when subway cars are often filled with families, tourists and people headed to brunch. Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. Last month, a man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train, scattering random shots that wounded 10 people.