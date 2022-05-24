Utah man charged with stealing more than $45K in McLean County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Utah man is accused of theft and wire fraud in McLean County.

Enrique D. Sosa

Sosa

Enrique D. Sosa, 55, of Spanish Fork, Utah, is charged with theft, financial institution fraud, wire fraud and two counts of computer fraud.

He is accused of providing false information to a man and to a bank that then transferred more than $10,000 to Sosa in January.

Court documents said Sosa “knowingly devised a scheme … by means of wire communication from within this state by causing the victim to conduct wire transfer of $47,000 from a bank in Gridley to a bank in Utah.”

A warrant for Sosa’s arrest was issued May 11 and it was returned Saturday.

Sosa was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 10.

