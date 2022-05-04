Urbana man sentenced to 5 years in prison on McLean County weapon charge

BLOOMINGTON — An Urbana man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison on a gun charge.

Randel Britton, 27, was charged in February 2021 with five weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop in which he was a passenger.

In a plea agreement, Britton pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony. The remaining charges were dismissed by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Britton’s defense attorney Brendan Bukalski and Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said at the time of Britton’s arrest, he had a handgun in his waistband that slid down his pant leg.

Giving a statement to Judge William Yoder, Britton said when the vehicle was pulled over, he saw the gun that belonged to another person, panicked and tried to hide.

Britton told the judge he should have told the officer about the gun instead of hiding it, knowing he shouldn’t be around guns because he had a prior felony.

Fredrick recommended the five-year sentence and noted Britton’s prior conviction on an armed robbery charge.

In asking Yoder to issue his client a two-year sentence instead, Bukalski said the prior conviction was the only felony in Britton’s criminal history and that incident happened almost 10 years ago.

“This is a young man with a bright future; this is a young man with prospects,” he said, noting Britton had been living in Springfield and submitted letters indicated he cared for his loved ones.

Britton told Yoder he had made a mistake when he was younger, but he hasn’t been in trouble since then.

“I’m not a violent person,” he said. “Something like this will never happen again.”

Britton was also sentenced to one year of mandatory supervised release to follow his prison sentence, as well as a $1,000 fine and other court fines and fees.

